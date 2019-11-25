GAME Black Friday deals – live 2019 offers on consoles, games and bundles

GAME has confirmed it will be taking part in Black Friday 2019 offering more deals and discounts on games, consoles, and tech. The store was a great place to get a bargain on PlayStations, Xbox Ones and the latest games like Red Dead Redemption 2. Expect more of the same this year with the Nintendo Switch – ahead of the Lite version’s release.

If you’re also looking for an early Christmas gift purchase GAME ran quite a few bundle offers last year like PS4 with Fifa 19, which was a better deal than the Amazon package.

Here’s what to expect this Black Friday at GAME.

When is GAME Black Friday sale?

Deals are already live! Official Black Friday is on 29th November this year, but online retailers are getting in on the action early in the lead up to the big shopping event. Offers and deals will all run throughout the weekend into Cyber Monday, the first Monday after Thanksgiving. GAME also has a dedicated Black Friday page which will be updated on the day with deals.

Best Black Friday GAME deals

Nintendo Switch Bundles

GAME has a variety of Nintendo Switch bundles available. From the newer Nintendo Switch (it now has an improved battery) with Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo and Luigi’s Mansion 3 for £349. Or just the Luigi’s Mansion 3 game with the Nintendo Switch for £309. If you’re after the Nintendo Switch Lite you can the console with a game for £229 too. The games available also include The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, Pokemon Pikachu and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Limited Edition Death Stranding PS4 Pro Bundle

This one is a GAME Exclusive. The bundle includes a custom 1TB PS4 Pro console with a custom Dual Shock 4 wireless controller inspired by the game, and Death Stranding game on Blu-Ray. The Death Stranding PS4 Pro Bundle is £379.

Forza LEGO Bundle with Need for Speed

The 1TB XBox One S bundle comes with Forza Horizon 4 comes with the LEGO expansion, Need for Speed heat and Fallout 76 as well as NOW TV all for £284. You also get the XBox Game Pass for a month, whereas the NOW TV Entertainment Pass for two months.

Games and accessories – buy one get one half price

XBox Games and accessories are also buy one get one half price at the moment, as well as PS4 and Nintendo Switch – so you could pick up Wolfenstein for £29.99 new, or The Division 2: Washing DC Edition for £17.99 only at GAME too.

Mortal Kombat 11

Another GAME exclusive here. The Mortal Kombat Kollector’s Edition is available on each device. The PS4 special offer has it at £34.99, the same price as XBox One and Nintendo Switch.

The Kollector’s Edition (they added that K not us) is priced at £219.99 on XBox One, or the Premium Edition is £64.99 on XBox One or £79.95on PS4. The full list of variations and prices for Mortal Kombat 11 are all here.

If you’re looking for new games there’s also The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan now £15.99 (save £8) or Wreckfest for £29.99 (save £3).

WWE 2K20

The professional wrestling game WWE 2K20 standard edition is now available on PS4 and XBox One this Black Friday each for £27.99 down from £49.99. Buying new versions on GAME is currently cheaper than buying pre-owned.

Team Sonic Racing

GAME

The latest Sonic offering Team Sonic Racing on PS4 and XBox is priced at £29.99. You can also get the games cheaper pre-owned (£27.99)

Wolfenstein Youngblood

Nintendo Switch

Wolfenstein’s Deluxe Edition was on special offer for the Half Term deals sale PS4 was £19.99, but it’s back to £29.99 now, XBox One is the same as is PC and the Nintendo Switch. You may be better off waiting for Black Friday judging by the Half Term Sale price drop.

Slim Travel Case for Switch Elite

If you’ve got a Switch and you’re in need of a new case, the Slim Travel case was £14.99 in the Half Term Sale, that’s half price. So expect to see it drop again for Black Friday.

Switch Lite and Overwatch

Nintendo Switch

GAME had plenty of bundle offers for Black Friday last year. This year they got in early with the Half Term sale with the Nintendo Switch Lite bundles with Overwatch Legendary Edition for £199. The deal is no longer avaiable but you can get the Overwatch Legendary Edition with 3 months free access to Nintendo Switch Online for £34.99. Watch this space for more bundle deals

FIFA 20

The popular football game FIFA 20 hasn’t been out too long but keep an eye out for it in the Black Friday sale – that’s if you’re not tempted by the deals now. There’s also a Champions Edition with additional features. Expect it to be added to bundles.

There’s the 500GB PlayStation 4 with FIFA 20 and NOW TV on sale for £249.00 now in the Half Term sale, that’s a saving of £10.99. We’re expecting to see FIFA 20 bundled for Black Friday at a good price, and the PS4 on offer so you may want to wait.

XBox One X Limited Edition bundle

GAME has an offer on at the moment with 1TB XBox One X Limited Edition with Gears 5 and The Division 2 and NOW TV all in one bundle for £449 – that’s a saving of £35.98.

The Witcher

Nintendo Switch

If you’ve already got a Nintendo Switch, The Witcher game might be a good bet at £42.99 – expect this to drop in the Black Friday deals. Winner of over 250 Game of the Year awards, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a story-driven, open world adventure set in a dark fantasy universe. With the Netflix series on the horizon, the game’s popularity only looks to increase.

What was on offer last year?

PS4 bundles

500GB with Red Dead Redemption 2, Doom and NOW TV – £249.99

500 GB with Red Dead Redemption 2, The Elder Scrolls Online Morrowind and NOW TV – £249.99

500GB PS4 with FIFA 19, Doom, Fallout 76 and NOW TV – £289

1TB PS4 Pro with Red Dead Redemption 2 – £329.99

XBox One bundles

1TB XBox One S with Fortnite – £179.99

1TB XBox One X with Forza Horizon 4, Forza 7 and Prey plus three-months XBox Live Gold subscription – £458.98

1TB XBox One X with Fallout 76 – £377.99

GAME also ran deals on accessories, games including PC games.

GAME delivery costs on Black Friday

Regular postage on orders from the gaming store is free on orders over £19.95. It’s the same for pre-ordered games and consoles. Next day delivery starts from £1.95 via Royal Mail.

Check back and we’ll update you when Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are out.