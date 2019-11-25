Free Nintendo Switch or 4K TV with EE’s Black Friday phone deal ends today
EE is offering customers either a free Nintendo Switch or 4K TV in its latest deal and it's not even Black Friday yet
EE has an early deal that’s pretty good if you don’t want to wait around for Black Friday – a phone deal offering a free Nintendo Switch or 4K TV.
Customers can pick between the 4K Toshiba TV or a Nintendo Switch rather than offering one free item like last year’s deal.
There’s another change too, EE is offering the deal of a few devices, the Huawei P30 Pro or P30 Lite, Samsung’s A series is also included.
You choose a phone covered in the deal, choose a gift and that’s all you have to do.
The six phones included in the offer are below to help you with the comparison. We also have an EE Black Friday deals guide if you’re looking for a different phone or deal.
Update: The EE deal ends today, so it’s your last chance to get it.
Huawei with free Nintendo Switch or 4K TV
Huawei P30 Pro with 10GB data for £59 a month and £50 upfront
If you’re looking for a top-notch camera, and a great phone, the Huawei is a good choice. Not only is there the high-powered camera, with 50x zoom, but it comes with a huge battery, great display, and a fast processor.
Huawei P Smart with 10GB of data for £28 a month and £20 upfront
The lower monthly price is a great draw. This is a new phone (2019), and when you consider you get a Switch or TV free that’s a nice tidy saving.
Huawei P30 Lite with 10GB of data for £34 a month, no upfront cost
If you prefer a smaller phone, this one packs everything from the P30 and P30 Pro into a neater package and price tag.
Samsung with free Nintendo Switch or 4K TV
Samsung Galaxy A40 with 10GB of data for £31 a month and no upfront cost
If you’re looking for a lower cost Samsung phone in the freebie deal this might be a good option.
Samsung Galaxy A70 with 10GB of data for £39 a month and nothing upfront
One of the more popular Samsung phones, the Samsung Galaxy A70 is a safe option if you want to take advantage of this deal.
Samsung Galaxy A80 with 10GB of data for £49 a month and nothing upfront
A spinning camera and top specs the Galaxy A80 has quite a few gimmicks, but it’s still quite affordable.
