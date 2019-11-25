Carphone Warehouse Black Friday deals – live offers on phones and tablets

Carphone Warehouse went all-in on the bargains last Black Friday and is promising more of the same in 2019 right through to Cyber Monday with deals already live.

The store has some of the best Black Friday deals when it comes to phones, especially if you want to connect to its virtual mobile network, iD.

Carphone Warehouse also has the widest range of brands and handsets including Vodafone, EE, Three, O2 contracts and iPhones to Samsung and Google Pixel. The retailer tends to wait until the big day to reveal its deals, but looking at last year’s offers we can get a fair idea of what to expect. Carphone Warehouse already has a dedicated Black Friday event page, but we’ve picked out some of our top picks below.

Carphone Warehouse Black Friday deals

Apple iPhone 11 64GB

The new Apple iPhone 11 is one of Carphone Warehouse’s limited Black Friday deals. This one is on Vodafone £33 for 24 months with a £99 upfront cost and 40GB data.

Apple iPhone 8

An online only deal offering 45GB data, £35 a month and no upfront cost on the Apple iPhone 8. Carphone Warehouse has a few deals on the iPhone 8. On iD mobile you get the iPhone 8 with 500MB, 500 mins, unlimited texts all for £24.99 a month, no upfront cost.

On O2 the iPhone 8 is £37 a month, no upfront cost, with 60GB data, unlimited text and minutes. EE goes one better for £37 a month you get 75GB data, unlimited texts and minutes, plus you get three months BT Sport with another online only deal.

You don’t have to be Mystic Meg to predict Apple’s iPhone and Samsung will be among the deals as they’re two of the most popular phone brands, but don’t expect savings on the new models. The biggest bargains and discounts will come on the slightly older phones.

Samsung Galaxy S10e

The Samsung Galaxy S10e is now £29.99 a month, £99 upfront cost. You can claim Galaxy Buds when you buy the handset too.

There’s also an online only deal with 45GB data for £39 a month, no upfront cost.

Google Pixel 4

You can save £70 on the Google Pixel 3a which was £399, now £329.

Huawei P30 Lite

In the Black Tag event the Huawei P30 Lite is down to £229.99, saving £50.

Samsung Galaxy A70

Save £40 on the SIM free deal on the Samsung Galaxy A70 now £329.99.

SIM Only Deals

There are a few SIM only deals live on Carphone Warehouse already too.

Get 20GB for £14 on Virgin Media on a great value on a data plan, or there’s a gig for a £1 with the 10GB for £10 deal on iD mobile.

You get £50 cashback on Vodafone Unlimited for £23 and on O2 there’s 100GB for £30 with £120 cashback.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A

Carphone Warehouse has the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 inch 4G Tablet for £13 per month, £29 upfront cost. The latest version of the tablet gives you 8GB data.

What to look out for

Monthly contracts with smaller upfront fees are worth looking out for. Android phones like Huawei P30 and Google Pixel 3a are two to keep an eye on. Very different in price and tech they’re both good phones worth picking up on offer.

The iPhone XR will most likely drop in price. There’s already £50 off the iPhone XS Max sim-free, but expect a little more of a discount than that.

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is new to Carphone Warehouse, £9.99 upfront contracted. If it appears under £40 that’s a good bargain.

Carphone Warehouse has previously offered ‘free’ phone deals as part of the pay-as-you-go offers on Black Friday, we’d add these are often Alcatel if that sways you.

How much is Carphone Warehouse’s delivery?

Carphone Warehouse offers free next-day delivery via DPD.

Where else can I find a good phone deal?

If you’re looking around for the best offer, John Lewis always has a good iPhone deal and with the iPhone 11 out there’s bound to be a nice discount on the iPhone XS and XR. Take a look at Mobiles.co.uk and e2save too – part of Carphone Warehouse’s family, and Fonehouse.

Check back in the lead up to Black Friday 2019 as we update this page with the best deals from Carphone Warehouse right up to Cyber Monday.