AO.com Black Friday deals – live offers on TVs, laptops and appliances for 2019

If you’re looking for an electrical appliance, tech or a new 4K TV this Black Friday then AO.com is one to watch with deals already live in the lead up to the big day.

Black Friday is officially on 29th November this year, though deals are already live and discounts will carry on through to Cyber Monday on 2nd December – just in time for that Christmas shop.

AO.com has a dedicated Black Friday page as many online retailers are opting for this year with the latest deals. The site promises more on appliances, electricals including games consoles and laptops and TVs.

You can search for all the latest deals at ao.com/deals. It’s also worth noting the online retailer has the added benefit of a 100-day returns policy so there’s room to change your mind on that impulsive Black Friday deal.

When is AO.com’s Black Friday sale?

Last year, AO.com got in there early and kicked off Black Friday a whole two weeks early. If it decides to do this again, and why wouldn’t it? then expect the AO.com Black Friday sale to kick off about Friday, 15th November. We’ll update this page with the latest deals as soon as the first ones are announced.

It looks like this is also the same strategy as Amazon, which sells similar items for Black Friday, so it’s worth comparing the offers so you get the best Black Friday deals.

Expect the deals to continue on until Cyber Monday, which is 2nd December this year. That’s about three or four weeks of deals and offers.

Early AO.com Black Friday deals

AO.com’s Black Friday deals are live and coming in thick and fast. There’s a few highlights like the GoPro HERO7 – 4K at 60 frames per second for £249, or the Hisence Smart 4k ultra HD TV with HDR10, DTS studio Sound, bluetooth and a two year warranty for £249 (including delivery). Looking for a laptop? There’s the Lenovo IdeaPad 330S-15ARR 15.6″ Full HD, 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM for £349. We’ve picked out a few stand out offers below too depending on what you’re on the hunt for.

Washing machines

If your appliances need an upgrade then AO.com has washing machines and dishwashers galore. The Bosch Series 8 Washing Machine with 1600 RPM was £549 last year, down from £719. It’s currently £549 now but look for the latest washing machine deals for a Black Friday bargain.

There’s an early deal on the Bosch 9kg Washing Machine, which is now £379, was £499, plus you can save £50 on the Samsung ecobubble WW90J5456FC 9Kg Washing Machine, now £379 down from £429.

Fridge Freezer

If it’s a Fridge Freezer you want there’s the Bosch Frost Free Fridge Freezer now £499, down from £599 saving you £100. You can store up to 20 bags of shopping in this one, so it’s pretty room. There’s also NoFrost Tech which means no defrosting needed and there’s a VitaFresh drawer to keep fruit and veg fresher longer.

You can save £50 (11%) on this Hisense Integrated Fridge Freezer with No Frost Technology, now £299 down from £349. Or if you’re looking for something with a larger capacity, take this Samsung RS3000 in Clean Steel, now £799 down from £999 giving you an initial £200 saving. Use the code, BFSBS10 for an additional 10% off. Samsung have £100 off its integrated Friday Freezer, now £599 down from £699. You can claim an extra £50 off with the code BFSAVE50, and an extra 10% off the Hisense RS694N4BC1 now £699 from £899.

For a lower cost option, you could look at the Hisense RIB291F4AW1, an integrated 50/50 fridge freezer with sliding door fixing kit, now £299 from £349.

Stand Mixer

Save up to £150 on selected food mixers too. The KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer is now £279, down from £449 (saving £150). The 300-watt power output whisk is a good option for any baker. There are four accessories and 4.8 litre mixing bowl.

Vacuum cleaner

There’s also up to £100 off vacuum cleaners, the Shark Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner is now £179, was £269, that’s a saving of £80. It has Lift-Away technology, which means you can detach the cylinder from the base. There’s a HEPA filtration system captures allergens in the air so allergy suffers can breathe easier too. Its sibling, the Shark Anti-Hair Wrap NZ801UKT Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner with Pet Hair Removal is now £199 from £349 also traps 99% of allergens inside the vacuum.

This deal is a great one if you’re looking for a vacuum on a tight budget. The Whirlwind EVO Pets Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner is down from £99 to £39 and promises to bust all dust bunnies. It also has a washable filter.

Coffee machine

Coffee lovers can get up to 30% off too, the De’Longhi Autentica Bean to Cup Coffee Machine is now £499, was £789 – saving you £290.

There’s a whopping £200 off The Barista Express Coffee Machine, now £399 down from its RRP of £599. It’s an all-in-one, featuring an integrated grinder, milk-frother and adjustable water temperature capability so if you know what you want, you can make your coffee just the way you like it.

Or if you like barista style without the faff, this De’Longhi Caffe Corso gives you two cups at a time. Was £249, now £200.

Dishwasher

If you need a dishwasher there’s also an early deal on Samsung’s Integrated Standard Dishwasher which is now £389, down from £499 – saving you £110. Running on an efficient energy setting of A++, it also has a half load option, washing just one basket saving time and energy. There’s a slightly cheaper option by Bosch which offers a 29 minute quick wash, currently priced at £329 down from £399. Beko also does a slimline alternative rated A+, for £189 down from £209.

Ninja Soup maker and Blender

The 1.75 litre capacity Ninja Soup maker and Blender has 1000 watt power, meaning its pretty quick. There’s also a pulse function for smoothies. It’s now £98, down from £149 – saving you £51.

KitchenAid Mixer with Planetary Mixing

Customers can save £170 on this KitchenAid Mixer which comes with Planetary Mixing now £279 down from £449. Its four additional accessories and 4.8 litre bowl mean you can tailor the tool to whatever you’re making.

Bread maker

The Panasonic Croustina Bread Maker is now £99, down from £199. It has 18 different programmes so you can create your own bread. There’s even a gluten free mode.

What are the best AO.com Black Friday deals?

While we don’t know the exact Black Friday deals for AO.com we do know what areas we’ll see offers thanks to the online retailer’s Black Friday page. TV and entertainment, computing, phones, smart tech, dishwashers, fridges and freezers, cooking, small appliances and floorcare are all in there. The brand will be going head to head with John Lewis, Currys and Amazon based off these items.

Smarthome devices

So what should you look out for? Google and Amazon tech looks like a good place to start with both brands releasing new smarthome devices the older models will surely be on offer. Both brands will also want to get into more homes this Christmas and what better time than the sales directly before the Christmas countdown.

Google Home Mini and Amazon Echo Dot are two smarthome devices to have on the deal watch list. Amazon has a range of new Alex devices on their way, while Google has a new Nest – the Nest Hub Max, which is a smart screen and speaker. The Google Home Mini is also only £19 now…

AO.com sells both Google products and Amazon devices so weigh up your options and make the most of the Black Friday deals. AO.com has a smarthome bundle offering which means you could get a Ring video doorbell with Chime Pro for £129, but take a look at the smart bundles here.

Games consoles

AO.com

Last year, AO.com ran discounts on games consoles too with the PS4 500GB with Red Dead Redemption bundle going for £219 – that’s down from £299. It was also one of the cheapest offers compared to John Lewis’ £219.95 and Smyths at £219.99 – that may be a 99p difference, but every little helps. The PS4 Pro console is currently £299 at Currys without any extras so a bundle is definitely worth holding out for.Smyths also already has bundles available, but again with the PS4 500GB with FIFA 20 costing £249.99 it’s worth a Black Friday bundle deal. Also remember to check in on our GAME Black Friday deals page – GAME already has bundles available with the PS4 500GB with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare coming in at £249.99.

Laptops

Talking of games, the HP Omen 15.6″ gaming laptop was on sale for £999 last year, not bad for a suped-up device. Gaming laptops aren’t the cheapest going, but Black Friday can see a hundred pounds knocked off them here and there.

But that’s not just for gaming laptops. Save £130 on the Lenovo IdeaPad 330S-15ARR 15.6″ Laptop in Platinum Grey, discounted down from £479 to £349 at AO.com.

Expect AO.com to have a bunch of new offers on laptops, desktop PCs and tablets – if you’re in a rush you can save £50 on laptops over £499 with the code LAPTOP50 now. This offer ends later today!

TVs

Sony

If you’re in the market for a new TV then AO.com dished out the offers on a Sony Bravia 60″ Smart 4K Ultra HD TV last year for £899 down from £999. While that’s still a big price tag it’s a top TV, and among the best 4K TV options out there. Amazon had it for a similar price, but remember there’s that added delivery charge to take into account. The Sony Bravia Smart 4K TV is now £1,779.95 at Amazon now too, again worth a Black Friday wait.

Here’s a great opportunity to save £50 on the Toshiba 58U2963DB 58″ Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR1o and Dolby Vision, down to £399 to £349 at AO.com.

There’s also this Philips 55″ Smart Ambilight 4K Ultra OLED TV with HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and P5 processor for £1,099 – an early bird Black Friday deal.

For something smaller, try the Philips 50PUS6814 50″ Smart Ambilight 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and Alexa Built-In; a 50″ Philips alternative now £399 from £499.

Another early deal comes from LG with its 55″ Smart 4K Ultra HD TV, which is now £499, down from £549 – saving you £50. It’s HDR10 and true colour as well as voice control.

Where to find the latest Black Friday deals on AO.com?

Bookmark this page – we’ll update you on the best offers. If you want to browse then check the ao.com/black-friday page.

What is AO.com’s delivery charge?

If you wait a few days there’s no charge at all, AO.com offers free standard delivery to the UK.

Does AO.com’s price match work on Black Friday?

Yes, it does, AO.com offers the same price match against all UK retailers. If you see the item cheaper elsewhere then copy the link, note the price – screengrab! – and give AO.com a call on 0330 324 9222 and they’ll refund the difference. We’d add here in the Black Friday rush this may take a bit of time, factor that in when deciding where’s best to buy.

AO.com’s tips for Black Friday deal

AO.com has shared its top four tips for getting the best Black Friday deal.

Tip 1: Do your research. To make sure you get the best Black Friday offers, make a list of everything you’d ideally want to buy, then prioritise these. Stick to your list. This way you won’t overspend but you can still buy everything you need whilst saving money. Check reviews before Black Friday to help you create your list.

Tip 2: Sign up. Register for online accounts with retailers before Black Friday, this way you’ll be the first to know about their deals. Most online retailers will offer a sign-up service so you’ll be notified as soon as bargains go live, saving you time.

Tip 3: Get on the retailer’s apps and social media. Follow the retailers you want discounts and offers from during Black Friday. Download the app and set up a notification so you hear about the new deals that launch. You’ll avoid being disappointed and you’ll get first dibs on the deal.

Tip 4: Timing is everything. Due to the large volume of visitors some websites crashed before customers could grab their bargains. Get ahead of the curve and shop at times that would be typically quieter to avoid this happening and enjoy a better shopping experience.

