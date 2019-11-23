Amazon Black Friday deals 2019 – early offers go live in huge sale for 2019

Black Friday features big discounts from major retailers that you won’t find at any other time of the year. For example, last year’s Black Friday deals included savings of up to £234 on smartphones from Apple and Samsung and deals on Sky TV and box sets with NOW TV.

For Amazon, in particular, the pre-Christmas shopping craze was hugely popular making Cyber Monday (the Monday after Black Friday) the biggest shopping day in the entire history of the company.

Amazon’s deals have gone live today with 46% off the Fire HD 10 tablet (refurbished) and the Apple AirPods were down to £129.99, compared to £159.99 on the official Apple Store – they’ve now sold out. Don’t worry though we’re keeping an eye out for the best deals and have rounded up the best Black Friday deals below.

When does Amazon Black Friday 2019 start?

The Amazon Black Friday sale has begun! It runs from 00:01 on 22nd November to 11:.59pm 29th November, with some deals lasting until the Monday afterward – named Cyber Monday (2nd December).

Amazon’s Home of Black Friday free experience at The Arches in Waterloo, London, runs from 28th November through to Sunday, 1st December. There will also be thousands of ‘Lightning Deals’ – products available at a discount, in limited quantities, for a short period of time – with new deals becoming available as often as every five minutes.

A few deals are already live, with Amazon offering discounts on a range of products, here are some of our picks:

Amazon Black Friday deals

If you’re looking for deals that are already live, when you buy the Echo Dot and Tile Tracker together at the moment you essentially get the Echo Dot free thanks to the saving you make.

Amazon is also running deals on the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite with bundles already available. In 2018, customers bought more than 2 million items from Amazon, saving nearly £40 million on deals on the day. Some of the most popular sale items included Echo Dot (3rd Gen), Instant Pot Pressure Cooker, LEGO Marvel Avengers and Waterpik Professional Water Flosser.

There are countless offers to get your hands on from retailers on Black Friday 2019, but to help you filter through them we’ve put together a list of the best we expect to be available this year, so you don’t miss out.

Amazon Music

Limited time only: 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for £0.99. Promotional offer is valid for new subscribers.

Amazon Video Channels

Prime Video Channels has increased the Free Trial period from seven days to 30 days for Starzplay and Hayu. Customers signing up to StarzPlay can now watch Pennyworth as well. The DC origin story follows Bruce Wayne’s legendary butler, Alfred Pennyworth, who forms a security company and goes to work with young billionaire Thomas Wayne in 1960s London.

Kindle Unlimited

This deal is on until 8th December. You can get three months of Kindle Unlimited for free. Start reading, with over 1 million titles, audiobooks, comics and selected magazine subscriptions now included.

Amazon Fire for Kids Unlimited

Until 27th November you can get 40% off a 1-year Family plan and get a £10 reward.

Amazon Business Offer

Get 25% off £200 on your visitors first order when they use “B2B25OFF” promo code.

Best Amazon Black Friday deals

As part of the flash sale Amazon has slashed the prices of the 10.5 inch Apple iPad Pro twice. The 256GB model is £448.99 down from £769, the 512GB down to £498.99 from £969 and the 64GB is now £398.99 from £619.

If Retinol is your skin-care thing then these Elizabeth Arden RETINOL Ceramide Capsules are down from their RRP of £72 to £57.60. The serum helps to diminish the look of lines and wrinkles whilst improving skin’s tone, feel and appearance; and all whilst you sleep.

Are you looking for a vacuum? Customers can save over £159 on this Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner with Powered Lift-Away and Anti-Hair Wrap Technology available for £199 and comes with a brush attachment specifically for pet hair. It’s available in Navy and Orange.

This offer by PlayStation Plus lets you download 24 hand-picked PS4 games every year at no extra cost and claim exclusive discounts at PlayStation store. The 12-month membership is available for £37.49, one month for £6.99 and three months for £19.99.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

Amazon’s best-selling TV Stick comes with the Alexa Voice Remote to help launch and control your content across popular channels including BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, ITV Hub, All 4, Curzon and others (additional fees may apply). There’s currently 50% off this Black Friday when you can get the stick for £19.99, discounted from £39.99.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

If you’re wanting a top quality image, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote is now available for £29.99, discounted from £49.99.

This is a great deal if you’re keen to buy a small but perfectly formed tablet. Get 40% off the 16GB Fire 7, now available for £29.99 down from £49.99 or the 32GB model for £39.99 RRP £59.99. There’s a choice of four colours and also the option to bundle and save £10 when buying a screen protector and case at the same time.

There’re also discounts on the Fire 7 Kids Edition which comes with a kid-proof case and a kick stand, plus parental controls, a 1-year subscription to Fire for Kids and a 2-year guarantee. 7″, 8″ and 10″ options each have up to 45% reductions on price this Black Friday.

The bundle deals also seem to be running across the Fire HD 8 which has been reduced by 44% to £44.99 from £79.99. Again, you can save £10 when buying a screen protector and case at the same time.

Tefal GV9071 Pro Express Care High Pressure Steam Generator

This gadget’s smart technology could help make ironing a little less mundane, using smart technology to balance heat and steam for every fabric and is an Amazon Choice Deal of the Day, currently priced at £139.99 down from £329.99.

This is an Amazon #1 bestseller in hairdryers and accessories currently priced at £44.99 from £109.99 saving customers £65.

Samsung UE50RU7400UXXU 50-inch RU7400 Dynamic Crystal Colour HDR Smart 4K TV

If you’re happy to leave out the wall mounting, this Samsung 50-inch smart TV is down to £458 from £629.99 and you’ll also get a £30 gift card upon approval for the Amazon Platinum Mastercard.

Braun Series 3 ProSkin 3080s Electric Shaver

Save £100 on this cordless wet and dry electric razor for men also has a precision trimmer and comes with a charging stand, reduced from £149.99 to £49.

Philips Lumea Prestige IPL Cordless Hair Removal Device

The Philips Lumea Prestige IPL Cordless Hair Removal Device is £291.75 down from £550 giving customers a saving of £258.25.

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Starter Kit: Smart Bulb 3x Pack

You can connect the Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Starter Kit to your smart home device for help from Alexa, Google Assistance or Apple Home Kit with setting schedules, routines and timers with light. The device itself now costs £69.99 down from £149.99 this Black Friday.

Oral-B Genuine CrossAction Replacement Toothbrush Heads

This is a great value deal on replacement toothbrush heads, usually priced at £33.99 and now available for £14.99 on Amazon this Black Friday. There isn’t much time left on this one.

Introducing the Echo Show 5, the small and more compact Echo with a compact 5.5″ screen and Alexa. The new Echo devise has been reduced from £79.99 to £49.99 on Amazon.

Echo Flex Plug-in Mini Smart Speaker with Alexa

This little plug-in brings Alexa to every room and gives you voice control over your smart devices from around your home. Usually £24.99, you can now grab the Echo Flex Plug-in speaker for £19.99.

We do love a bundle. The Hive Thermostat comes with the 3rd Gen Echo Dot in this one for £159.98 down from £184.98. Not bad considering the Hive Thermostat alone costs you £149.99 – and that’s at the current deal price. You also get professional installation with this one.

The Echo Dot itself is also reduced down to £22 from £49 if you don’t want the bundle deal.

This model of the Echo Dot has an LED clock display and light sensors which automatically adjust the brightness to the time of day. A great one for the bedside table, this Echo Dot with LED clock is now £34.99.

If you’ve already got a voice controlled smart speaker, this lightening deal on the Teckin Smart Plug could be a great choice £15.83 down from £29.99.

Amazon usually does great Black Friday deals on its Samsung tech, evidenced by the £40 saving available on this Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-Inch with 32 GB and Wi-Fi, now £159 down from £199.

This is a lightening deal on Amazon’s choice for wireless headphones, the ENACFIRE 15-20m bluetooth range V5.0 with deep base sound and its own wireless charging case. They usually have a RRP of £125.99 and are currently available for £27.19 so this massive reduction so should be taken advantage of quickly.

Fitbit Charge 3 Advanced Fitness Tracker

Another lightening deal here, currently on the graphite black Fitbit Charge 3 Advanced Fitness Tracker reduced to £74.99 from £129.99. It includes heart rate and swim tracking plus 7-day battery life.

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen (currently £22 from Amazon)

Last year we saw discounts on a lot of Amazon’s own products including 25% off the Fire TV stick and 20% off the newer 4K version, as well as deals on the Amazon Echo including over £27 off the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) and free delivery on the Echo Plus.

So it seems a pretty safe bet that we’ll see discounts on Amazon’s own brand items, and probably even bigger discounts on the older items as they sell them off in favour of newer versions to come.

But don’t hold out for big discounts on any new Amazon products that come out in September and October 2019, as they’re unlikely to offer money off technology that’s less than a few months old.

Latest deals

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (currently £84.99 from Amazon)

Last year saw some amazing deals on Amazon Kindle products, including a whopping £50 off the Kindle Paperwhite, normally on sale for £89.99 or 5 monthly payments of £18. So we expect even bigger discounts to feature these year, along with offers on the more recently released Kindle Oasis that features an adjustable warm light and Wifi Connectivity that’s currently on sale for £179.99 or 5 monthly payments of £46.

And if you’re after a Kindle without all the bells and whistles, the All-new Kindle with a built-in front light is the best version of the classic device, and currently retails for £54.99 – but we predict this one will be the one with the biggest discount this year.

Latest deals

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (currently £159 from Amazon)

Currently retailing at £159.00 on Amazon, which is a £40 discount from their RRP of £199.99, these latest model wireless earphones made for Apple products come with their own wireless charging case to make it easier than ever to make sure you never run out of power.

But it’s unusual for Apple to offer hefty discounts on their products, and so it’s not clear whether we’ll see a big discount on these on Black Friday. Apple does like bundle deals, though – as the ongoing student offer shows – so it’s possible that if you pick up a new iPhone on Black Friday, you’ll get the option of a bundle deal with these.

But before you rush into buying new AirPods, bear in mind that a new version has been rumoured to be planned for release in 2020 by Apple, which seems all the more likely with the launch of the brand new iPhone 11.

Latest deals

Samsung Galaxy S10 128 GB (currently £609.45 from Amazon)

Last year saw a price-drop of £100 on the Samsung Galaxy S9, so this year we predict similar deals on the newer Samsung Galaxy S10.

We’ve already see £100 off these in other deals this year, so Black Friday looks promising for those searching for a new Samsung phone, like the Samsung Galaxy S10+.

Latest deals

Apple iPhone 11 64GB (currently £729 from Amazon)

And it’s good news for iPhone users too – to compete with the deals from other retailers that last year included a Sim-Free Apple 64Gb iPhone 8 for £549 and a 64Gb iPhone X for £799, we can expect Amazon to offer up some similar – or perhaps greater- price drops on iPhones this November.

We’ve got our eye on the iPhone 11 that’s currently on sale for £729.00 or 5 monthly payments of £145 – go on Amazon, knock off a few hundred quid, pretty please?

Latest deals

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 (currently £885.00 from Amazon)

Last year there were some truly mind-blowing deals on portable computers including the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 tablet and the Microsoft Surface laptop, so you can expect new deals along the same lines this Black Friday.

We’re particularly hoping for a price-reduction on the new Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 that’s currently on sale for £885.00 for the 128GB version.

Latest deals

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch 256 GB (currently £1,034.00 from Amazon)

We’re also hoping for discounts on the Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch 259GB version. It was £1,149.00 and is now down to £1,034.00.

They say once you go MacBook you never go back, and hopefully with big discounts on Apple products on Amazon this year you’ll be able to test that out for yourself this Black Friday.

But there are really no guarantees when it comes to Apple – it’s not easy to predict when they’ll be releasing their latest products, let alone when discounts will hit, but if it doesn’t work out then at least students can still pick up a good deal.

Latest deals

Can’t wait till Black Friday to get great deals? You can take a look at the offers Amazon’s got going right now 0n its dedicated Amazon Black Friday page.

We’ll be updating this page in the lead up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 with the latest offers and deals so check back.