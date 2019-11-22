Best Black Friday TV deals – Offers live from LG, Samsung and Sony Bravia

When it comes to Black Friday deals tech often delivers some of the best offers, especially when you’re shopping for a new TV.

There will definitely be big discounts to be had on TVs, not just on Black Friday itself (29th November) but in the lead up to the big shopping event – and will continue through to Cyber Monday (2nd December).

There are already deals on the Philips Ambilight TVs with up to half price off. EE is offering free 43″ Toshiba 4K TV when you buy a Samsung or Huawei handset.

The big brands will start to cut the price on new TV sets to squeeze out more sales, while the online retailers will drop the prices on the older TVs to shift them before the new stock for 2020 comes in.

Expect Amazon, John Lewis, Currys and Argos to all take part offering Black Friday TV deals.

Where to get the best Black Friday TV deal?

There will be plenty of online retailers taking part from John Lewis to Argos, Amazon, and Currys. Most will kick off discounts early but they will usually save the big offers for Black Friday, on 29th November, through to Cyber Monday (2nd December).

Best Black Friday TV deals

It’s like Black Friday was made for TV bargains. Over the past few years, hefty discounts have dropped on Black Friday and Cyber Monday covering everything from the high-end TVs to 4K. The LG OLED range is a favourite, and with OLED being discounted each year it’s one to look out for.

The LED TVs are sure to be discounted too, with a few brands dipping under £1k for their 4K HDR ranges.

If you’re looking for a budget option, then look at the full HD sets – in 2018 a few were discounted.

Last year, the LG 75-inch 4K HDR LED TV dropped from £1,799 to £999 at Currys, Toshiba 65″ OLED 4K Smart TV went from £2,299 to £1,699 at AO.com and Sony Bravia 60″ 4K Smart TV dropped from £1,099 to £699 at AO.com. The Samsung UE40NU7120 40″ 4K TV went from £529 to £349 at Amazon too.

There are a few deals already available too.

Philips 55″ Smart Ambilight TV – Currys and Amazon

Currys

Currys has this Philips 55PUS7334 55″ Smart Ambilight 4K Ultra HD Android TV for £499 down from £749 – that’s 33 per cent off. Amazon has it for £499 too (for those Prime users). The TV comes with ambilight, which basically means the intelligent LEDs around the edges of the TV panel cast colours on your screen onto the wall behind it creating a tailored, real-time light show. You also get Google Assistant.

Ambilight LED lighting for immersive entertainment

Picture quality: 1700 PPI

HDR: Dolby Vision / HDR10+

Catch-up TV & 4K streaming

Freeview HD

Samsung 65″ Smart 4k TV – £599 Currys

Samsung’s UE65RU7020KXXU 65″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV is down to £599, saving you £150. This TV works with Alexa and Google Assistant which is an added bonus. The 43″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV is also on sale for £329, saving you £50.

LG 43″ Smart 4K TV – £379 at Currys

The LG 43″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV with Google Assitant is down to £379, saving you £70.

LG 55″ Smart 4K TV – £1,099 at Currys

Going a bit more high end there’s the LG 55″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV with Google Assistant for £1,099 saving you £500. This comes with Dolby Vision, HDR 10 and Freeview.

Samsung 50″ Smart 4K Ultra TV – £379

The Samsung 50″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV is down to £379. It’s compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa.

Free Toshiba TV with an EE contract

Samsung Galaxy A40 comes with a little Christmas (or Black Friday) gift. For £31 a month and no upfront cost, you get 10GB data and you can choose between a free Nintendo Switch or Toshiba 4K 43″ TV. You just choose the plan and a week later you get a text confirming your purchase. After 14 days you’ll get another text with instructions on how to order the gift, which you can then get within seven working days.

The deal is also on Huawei P smart 2019 for £28 a month, £20 phone cost.

EE

We also have our best TV deals guide if you’re looking for a cheaper TV with a bit more guidance on the features.

Argos has this LG TV 60″ for £499 which is a pretty good price (it says it’s its lowest price ever) if you’re looking for size rather than a raft of features, though it is a Smart TV.

Currys

Currys’ has dropped the price on the LG OLED 65″ Smart 4K TV to £2,499 from £3,499 – that’s a whopping saving of £1,000. Currys gives you a five-year guarantee as well.

The Hisense at Amazon is down to £249 from £399, that’s a pretty good price for a budget TV that’s new this year. It’s also Energy Class A. You can also upgrade to the 50″ for £299.

Another Philips offering this time at AO.com, the Smart Ambilight 4K Ultra HD OLED TV comes with HDR10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos as well as a P5 processor all for £1,099.

Some more top picks from Currys:

How to get the best Black Friday TV deals

When there are so many offers about it can be hard to see what’s best to opt for. It’s best to do a bit of homework beforehand. Settle on what sort of TV you want beforehand so you don’t make any hasty decisions on the day.

Remember to check what the prices were as many retailers up the price in the lead up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday so prices look better than they are. There are plenty of price checkers you can use, and we’ll be sifting through all the deals and highlighting the best ones for you here.

Be flexible too, don’t set your heart on one item unless you’re willing to walk away. Have a shortlist of TVs you’re happy to buy.

Cyber Monday TV deals

Cyber Monday is on 2nd December but Cyber Weekend kicks off as soon as Black Friday comes to an end 00:01 Saturday, 30th November. Amazon is a great place for Cyber Monday TV deals as well as Argos.

We’ll update this page in the lead up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 with more deals and offers as well as during the event.