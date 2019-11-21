Sky Black Friday deals – Save 50% on Sky TV packages

Black Friday is on its way bringing with it deals on TV packages, mobile contracts, and broadband – Sky has all three, with some deals already live.

Last year, Sky ran a bundle offer that came with a free TV which was one of the best Black Friday deals. Here’s what to expect this Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019.

The best deal so far is the half price all-inclusive bundle (Sky Entertainment, Sky Sports, Sky Cinema, Sky Kids, Ultimate On Demand, HD, Sky Q experience). At £64, that saves you almost 50% off the normal £106 price tag and it’s not even Black Friday yet.

We’ll update this page when we get the latest Sky Black Friday offers so remember to bookmark it and check back in the lead up to Black Friday.

When will Sky’s Black Friday deals go live?

Sky already has it’s bundle deal live, but keep a look out for more. Black Friday is on 29th November this year, with offers expected to carry on through to Cyber Monday on 2nd December. You can expect offers and deals to start popping up in the two weeks leading up to the shopping event – we’ll update this page with the latest deals as they’re announced.

Sky Black Friday deals

Sky TV Black Friday deals

You can get a range of Sky TV packages with its Black Friday offer. The Black Friday Mega Bundle gets you everything in HD with every Sky Sports Channel, box sets and it saves you £31.50 a month, as part of Sky’s 50% off packages. The Entertainment, Sports and Cinema bundle was £67 and is now £42.50 for 18 months. Here are the best bundles below.

The best price is on the Sky TV and Netflix all in one package (300 channels, Netflix on Sky Q) down from £34 to £28 a month for 18 months. The set up cost is £20. There’s also Sky, Netflix and Sky Cinema all in HD for £40 a month for 18 months down from £50. Set up cost is £20.

The best deal overall is the half price all-inclusive bundle (Sky Entertainment, Sky Sports, Sky Cinema, Sky Kids, Ultimate On Demand, HD, Sky Q experience). The package is currently £64, saving almost 50% off the normal £106 price tag. All variations are available to purchase right now on Sky.com .

Sky has a few add ons too. If you add Spotify Premium you get three months free.

Sky TV & Broadband

You can get 30% off Broadband Superfast, or bundle the Entertainment Package with Broadband for £39. There’s a few variations, which we’ve broken down here:

Sky Mobile

If you’re in the market for a new phone there’s a selection of Samsung phones from £19 a month.

Save up to £324 on selected Samsung phones – from £19 p/m

Save £180 on iPhone 11 – £36 p/m

Save 33% on 8GB data plan – £10 p/m

What deals did Sky have last year?

Last year, Sky’s best Black Friday offer was a Sky Q package at £55 per month with Sky Entertainment, Q Experience, Sky Cinema and Ultimate on Demand (aka Netflix). The bundle deal also got you a LG 43 inch smart TV free.

Tips for getting the best deal

Working out how to get the best offer can prove complicated on Black Friday as all the brands push their TV, broadband and mobile packages. The best way to ensure you get a good discount is to plan ahead. Sky lets you build your package and check the cost online. If you do this before Black Friday you can compare the prices and check that you’re actually getting a good deal.

You can add in extras like mobile contracts and broadband to give yourself a few comparison options. There are also a few free extras to keep an eye out for. Factor in installation costs as that can bump up the price, taking it from a saving to a similar offer to a competitor’s deal.

Check back for the latest Sky Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 deals and offers, we’ll be updating this page in the lead up to the shopping event.