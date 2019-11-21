Best tablet Black Friday deals – Currys, Argos, Amazon, John Lewis and Partners

Tablet prices span a pretty broad spectrum now that advanced technology makes them genuine competitors to laptops, from Apple’s newest iPad models crossing triple figure price tags to LENOVO’s Tab E7 now available for under £50.

One thing we do know is that retailers go hard on their technology discounts across Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so it’s good to do some research beforehand and have an idea about which device you’re interested in. We’ve done some of the legwork for you below, to give you an idea of what to expect this Black Friday when it comes to deals on tablets.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Tablet + 3 yr guarantee

10.5″ Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Android Tablet, John Lewis and Partners

John Lewis and Partners has its own Black Friday page dedicated to deals in the run-up to Black Friday and is likely to ramp up offers on tablets as we approach Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

As a starter, this deal on the 10.5″ Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Android Tablet with 4GB RAM, 64GB for £329 includes a £50 saving plus a free 3-year guarantee at no extra cost.

2018 Apple iPad 9.7″, A10, iOS 11

Apple 9.7″ iPad with iOS 11 + 128GB space, £369, John Lewis and Partners

Apple doesn’t traditionally offer price reductions on products at this time of year, just gift cards. However, you can make £225 savings on new Apple tablets this Black Friday with John Lewis and Partners when you trade in an old one. If you’d like to upgrade your older iPad model for something faster, or just get some fresh tech, this could be a great opportunity to make some savings.

For example, take this 2018 9.7″ iPad with iOS 11 and 128GB space is £369 on John Lewis’ website -If you trade in an older model you could be paying just £144 for the new device this Black Friday.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5″ Tablet

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5″ Tablet, £709, Argos

Argos is offering the chance to save £50 across selected Samsung tablets. At the upper end, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5″ Tablet with 256GB memory is £709 down from £759.

If the memory size is not your main priority, the Samsung Tab S5e 10.5in 64GB Wi-Fi Tablet is a lower cost option at £329.

Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa Hands-Free

Fire HD 10 tablet with 64GB memory, £184, Amazon

Amazon has a big bundle offer on its Fire HD 10 tablet with 64GB memory in a bundle with special offers and all-new show mode charging dock for £184.9 this Black Friday. The tech has a 10.1″ 1080p full HD display so if watching films is a priority, you’re saving £3o than if you’d bought them separately. The tablet on its own costs £179.99.

LENOVO Tab E7 Tablet 16GB

LENOVO TAB E7 Tablet with 16GB memory, £39, Currys PC World

£20 has been knocked off this LENOVO TAB E7 Tablet with 16GB memory in the Currys PC World Sale making it £39 down from £59.99 – a great tablet option this Black Friday if you’re keen to keep budgets down. You also get a free 6 month Spotify Premium subscription when you purchase this product and can save further money if you trade in an older model.

If like us you love 25% off bundles, there’s the opportunity to get both the tablet and a LOGIK L8USBK16 7-8″ Tablet Starter Kit for £56.98 and save £20 rather than buying separately.