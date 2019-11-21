Accessibility Links

Apple Airpods drop to lowest price yet in early Black Friday 2019 deal

The Apple Airpods aren't the only item that has seen a discount ahead of Black Friday 2019

Airpods Black Friday deals

In an early Black Friday surprise, Apple Airpods have already been discounted on Amazon.

There are a few deals already live on the Apple AirPods with Amazon getting in on the action nice and early. The price drops are on the latest 2019 Airpods with a standard charging case or wireless charging case.

Amazon has the cheapest price in the UK (it’s Walmart in the US) selling the standard 2019 Apple AirPod from £129 as part of the retailer’s discount event ‘Countdown to Black Friday sale’.

The price is down to £129 from £159 – that’s £30 off, which is a good saving on an item that rarely appears in a sale event at all.

The Airpods, which come with a charging case and cable, are priced at £159 on the Apple Store, making that a saving of more than £100.

If you use Amazon Prime you also get free delivery.

The Airpods have hands-free Siri voice activation meaning you can call and skip songs as well as operate the controls using the voice control.

Amazon also has a few other items worth checking out in the early Black Friday sale.

The Amazon Echo Dot is down to £34.99 (was £49.99), there’s the Sage Barista Express Machine for £364.99 on sale too (normally £599) and the Shark Vacuum cleaner is on sale with 25% off or the Philips Sonicare Protective Clean 5100 Electric Toothbrush for £119.99.

You can also get up to 30% off beauty advent calendars and 25% off OneOdio headphones. 

We’ve also rounded up some of our best picks and best Black Friday deals in our guide.

