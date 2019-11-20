Amazon’s Hive Thermostat Black Friday bundle essentially gives you free Echo Dot

Amazon is ramping up their discounts on tech in the run up to Black Friday (29th November) and if you’re into voice activated devices, this deal might be for you. Amazon has slashed the price of this bundle offering customers a free Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with every Hive Active Heating and Hot Water Thermostat, from £184.98 to £159.98.

Advertisement

You can have both devices professionally installed and choose between three colours for Amazon’s most popular voice-controlled speaker, available in charcoal grey, heather grey or sandstone.

Considering the Hive Thermostat alone costs £149, (already discounted down from its original price of £249), you’re effectively getting the remote heating tech for a tenner.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Hive works in tandem to enable you to take control of your heating and hot water remotely from your phone, tablet or laptop. As long as there’s an internet connection, six daily time slots can be set up to help manage your heating around your lifestyle or schedule a boost – for up to six hours.

Combined with the Echo Dot’s voice activation, Alexa will answer questions, play music, call anyone hands free or control your smart home whilst you turn your heating on using your phone – all from the comfort of your sofa.

Advertisement

Amazon’s deals extend through to Cyber Monday (2nd December) so this is definitely a deal to keep an eye on.