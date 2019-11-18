Best Black Friday phone deals – latest offers and what to expect

If you’re looking to upgrade your phone contract then Black Friday and Cyber Monday are great times to snap up a good deal, not only on a handset but on a contract too.

Black Friday falls on 29th November this year, followed swiftly by Cyber Monday on 2nd December, with deals starting as early as two weeks before the shopping event.

We’ve got all the best Black Friday deals in the lead up to the event, as well as during, but if you’re trying to work out what to buy beforehand we’ve got a few early offers to cast your eyes over as well as a few tips.

Apple fans will already know that iPhone 11 is the new phone on the block. While it may be new it is already included in deals. The older Apple phones will make an appearance too, so if you’re ok with a previous gen handset then you may be in luck.

If you’re camp Android then maybe take a look at the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, or if you just need something cheap and cheerful Nokia has seen a resurgence.

While we may not know the Black Friday phone deals now we can make a few good guesses based on previous years.

If you’re looking for contracts, Carphone Warehouse, Mobiles.co.uk, Fonehouse and Mobile Phones Direct are all good places to start – and they all took part in Black Friday last year. For SIM-free phones then Amazon, Argos, John Lewis and Very all took part in Black Friday, and EE and Three offered SIM-only deals. Virgin Mobile already has SIM-only deals for 12-month contracts.

Are there any Black Friday phone deals now?

The Samsung Galaxy s10e 128GB Prism Black is £125 upfront, £35 a month with unlimited texts, minutes and 10GB data or there’s the Prism Green for £150 upfront, £33 a month.

Apple iPhone 11 64GB in red is also in the price drop deals at Mobiles.co.uk. For £33 a month, £185 upfront you get 30GB, unlimited texts and data. Fonehouse has the same phone for a higher monthly cost, but low £19 upfront.

Mobiles.co.uk Black Friday deals are already live with the Samsung Galaxy A series, Nokias and Honor handsets all on contract or SIM only offers.

Apple iPhone 11 64GB

Another Fonehouse deal. This Apple iPhone 11 deal has a low upfront cost of £19, and £41 per month, this is pretty good for an iPhone. You get 75GB data, unlimited texts and data too. For a new iPhone that’s pretty good.

Get the new iPhone 11 for £19 upfront, £41 per month, 75GB, Unlimited minutes and texts on EE. Apple’s new iPhone 11 is a one of the most popular phones at the moment and this is a pretty good deal.

For £49 upfront and £55 per month you get 100GB data, unlimited texts and minutes at Three for the iPhone 11. This is quite a lot of data compared to a few of the other deals, which makes a pretty good deal. It’s a new phone too!

The iPhone 11 Pro is going for £29 upfront and £61 per month at EE too if you want something a bit more high powered. The latest tech will always be more expensive but this is still quite a good price for a new handset. With 100GB data you get a lot for your money.

Fonehouse also has the Apple iPhone XR for £36 per month, £0 upfront cost, with 75GB, unlimited texts, and data.

The iPhone XR is £49 upfront, £39 per month at Three, and with unlimited texts and minutes plus 100GB data it’s quite a good deal. The low upfront cost but high data promise is worth the higher monthly. Three also has roaming in 71 countries and personal hotspot use.

For £10 upfront, £64 a month you get 10GB data, and a free Nintendo Switch or 4K Toshiba TV. It’s one of the best phones around, with a high-powered camera with 50x zoom as well as a huge battery life, great display, and a fast processor. Add to that the freebie and you’re on to a winner.

You can also get a few Samsung phones in the deal and the Huawei P Smart, a new phone for 2019.

If you don’t want the freebies but do want a Huawei there’s this deal on EE. For £29.99 upfront, and £44 per month you get 30GB data, unlimited texts and minutes plus free Huawei Freelance. The free headphones make this a tempting offer.

The Huawei P30 is £79 upfront and £37 per month on Three with unlimited texts and minutes and 100GB data. That’s a sizeable amount of data for quite a low monthly cost.

Fancy a Google Pixel 4? Well this one isn’t really a Black Friday phone deal, but it is a great price. The Google Pixel 4 on EE is free upfront, 75GB data, unlimited text and minutes for £41 per month.

Tesco Mobile

Tesco has just launched this deal on Tesco Mobile. When you buy the Nokia 2.2 you get a free Juice Jumbo speaker for £65 when bought with a £10 top up. That’s a saving of up to £50 compared to buying the speaker and phone separately. The deal is exclusive to Tesco and will run for 8 weeks from 4th November, so we’re counting this as an early Black Friday deal.

The bundle also comes as a contract for £8 a month with no upfront cost for the handset, 500MB data, 250 minutes, and 5000 texts. Just check that’s enough data and minutes for you.

Samsung

Fonehouse has an offer on this phone at the moment – £49 upfront and £36 per month for 24 months. That comes with unlimited texts, unlimited minutes and 30GB data. If you’re looking for the Samsung Galaxy S10 handsets without a contract then Argos is always quite competitive with pricing and a good one to have in mind for Black Friday.

Sony Xperia

EE has a few offers on now, one being the free PlayStation bundle when you buy a Sony Xperia phone (only on selected phones). When you buy a Sony Xperia 5, 1, 10 or L3 on a 10GB plan or more, you can claim one of two PlayStation bundles – the PlayStation 4 bundle with a console, extra controller and PS Plus voucher, or the PlayStation VR bundle with VR headset, PS camera and VR Worlds download voucher. The offer is running now until 16th December, 2019.

Take a look at our EE Black Friday deals guide for the full list of options and our predictions.

Contract v SIM-free?

One of the choices you may be stuck on when buying a new phone is whether you go for a contract deal or SIM-free. On Black Friday there have been offers on both of the options so don’t let that sway you.

There are slightly better deals with contacts, which makes sense as providers want to keep you signed up. SIM-free still has good deals on budget phones and is still a good option for those looking for cheaper options.

Are there any 5G Black Friday phone deals?

With 5G on the market relatively recently it’s hard to say whether there will be any 5G Black Friday phone deals. There aren’t many options either. EE does have the Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G phone for £119 a month. The 5G phones sit at the high end, so expect high prices still. Having said that the Samsung A8 was £10 upfront, with the phone included, 1GB data a month, unlimited minutes and texts for £24 a month. That’s a great deal and you’d have made a huge £160 saving.

SIM only Black Friday deals

There were plenty of SIM only deals on Black Friday last year. Three and iD had good options, so expect more of the same this year. Three’s unlimited data plan had its price slashed, and now stands at £20 a month, which you can sign up to now. It may go even cheaper for Black Friday…

Carphone Warehouse, EE, Mobiles.co.uk are also options to keep in mind.

Virgin Mobile SIM Only deal on now

Virgin Mobile has a few good SIM Only deals already. There’s the 12-month contract with 10GB data, 1500 minutes and unlimited texts for £10 per month (down from £16 per month). There’s also Virgin Mobile’s SIM only deal with 50GB data and 5000 minutes and unlimited texts for £19 per month (down from £25 per month).

Where to look for Black Friday phone deals?

Carphone Warehouse, Mobiles.co.uk, Fonehouse, Three, Mobile Phones Direct, Sky Mobile are all good places to look for contracts.

For SIM-free deals take a look at Amazon, Argos, Very and John Lewis.

What Black Friday phone deals to expect

iPhone

Apple

There will be plenty of opportunities to get a cheap iPhone deal in the Black Friday sales. Every year Apple knocks down the price of its older handsets as well as offering deals on its flagship phones. While the iPhone 11 is new there may be the odd contract to entice you. If you’re not fussed about having the latest tech then the iPhone XR, iPhone XS and XS Max are expected to be competitively priced, at least as much as 2018.

For those hoping to get last year’s iPhone XR or XS then we expect prices to go under £30 a month. If you want to go cheaper then your best bet is the iPhone 7 or 8.

Android

Google

Android phones are more of a mixed bag. There’s bound to be plenty of Black Friday deals, from Google, Huawei, Samsung and OnePlus. We’re expecting the Samsung Galaxy S10 to have a few offers, but the Samsung S9 may be a better bet if you want a cheaper deal. The Huawei P30 Pro is a good choice for camera lovers especially with the ban in the US, it looks like they’ll be looking to shift more handsets in the sale. Google Pixel 4 may be new but if we look at last year’s deals the Pixel 3, which was new then, was in the sale with contract deals and free Google Home Minis.

The cheaper phone deals will be SIM-free based, so look out for the older Pixel, Pixel 3a and Samsung Galaxy S10e or the OnePlus 6T.

What Black Friday phone deals were there last year?

Samsung Galaxy S9 at Mobiles.co.uk on EE

Unlimited minutes, 4GB data, £19 month, £150 upfront (£199 was)

This was a Black Friday exclusive. The S9 sold particularly well and the internet was flooded with offers and deals. This was one of the best, and, while it’s unlikely that the S10 will go this low it is a good sign for at least something near it.

iPhone XR from Mobiles.co.uk on Vodafone

100GB data, Unlimited texts and minutes, £50 upfront and £36 per month

The iPhone XR was still relatively new when this offer cropped up. This is a pretty great price, and would still be a great price if it was offered now. You’re more likely to get the iPhone XR for just under £30 if you wait until Black Friday.

iPhone XS from Fonehouse on Vodafone

Unlimited minutes and texts, 100GB data, £149 upfront and £36 per month

While it seems pricey this is pretty good as a deal. Fonehouse offered 100GB data on an expensive handset, but the price stayed under £40. Expect the iPhone XS to go for even cheaper this year.

Google Pixel 3 at Three with Free Google Home Mini

Unlimited minutes and texts, 100Gb data, £99 upfront, £48 per month

The free gift in this deal was what swayed many to buy last year. The Google Pixel 3 had just been released so the price was a bit higher than the other handsets, but with a free speaker and 100GB included it balanced out.