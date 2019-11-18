Best Black Friday laptop deals – UK offers live now on MacBook Air, Dell and more

While we may all turn to our phones to Google the best movies on Netflix or what time the game is on at the weekend, we still turn to our laptops for watching Netflix in bed or working at home.

Advertisement

It helps, then, that Black Friday brings with it discounts on laptops and electronics dropping the price to something a bit more manageable.

This year’s Black Friday is on 29th November, followed swiftly by Cyber Monday on 2nd December with offers on everything from TVs to toys, tech to smartphones and headphones.

There are already a few deals live including the Dell XPS 13 as well as MacBook Pro and Chromebooks.

To help you sift through all the deals we’ve taken a look at the current offers as well as the best Black Friday deals.

What should I look for?

Screen size – if you’re using your laptop for watching Netflix, Amazon and Now TV then it’s worth investing in a good size screen. A screen of 14″ or larger if sizeable.

Operating system – This will depend on whether you’re an Apple fan or not. The macOS only runs on the Apple products or you can opt for Windows or Chrome OS.

RAM – if you’re looking for something for uni, or to carry around for work then 4GB is probably enough, though that’s low. 8GB is much better, but expect a higher cost.

Best Black Friday laptop deals UK

Acer Aspire 1 11-inch laptop – £179.99 on eBay

This is a cheaper option if you’re looking for a Windows 10 laptop. It’s quite small and runs on Intel Celeron CPU so it’s not hugely powerful. There’s 2GB of RAM, but if you just want something cheap and cheerful this could be an option ahead of Black Friday.

Asus VivoBook 14 X420UA 14″ laptop – £279.99 at John Lewis

Lightweight and thin this has had a price drop ahead of Black Friday. If you’re off to uni or wanting something for on the move then this could be a good option. There’s 4GB RAM so still low but it’s ok for the everyday. John Lewis also has a two-year guarantee.

The same laptop Asus VivoBook 14 X420UA 14″ laptop is £329.99 at Amazon.

Asus VivoBook E406 14″ Laptop – £159.99 at John Lewis

This isn’t a bad laptop for the cheaper price. Up to 14 hours battery life, a low RAM with 4GB but if you’re just using it for the every day it’s a cheap option.

Lenovo IdeaPad S145-15IWL – £399 at Currys

Running on Intel Core i75 with 8GB RAM this is slightly more powerful. You’ll see another cheaper version of the IdeaPad but it’s only 4GB RAM, so you may as well go for the increased RAM while it’s on offer. Not bad for £130 off.

Acer Swift 3 14″ AMD Ryzen 5 laptop – £399 at Currys

Down from £529, this has 10 hours of battery life, 8GB RAM and an AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor, which is good news for better performance. With £130 it’s a good option.

HP Pavilion 14-ce3506sa Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM – £499 at Currys

Down from £649 this HP Pavilion is a good all-rounder with 8GB RAM, Core i5 Processor and 512GB SSD. With £150 that’s pretty good before Black Friday.

HP Pavilion 14-ce3506sa Intel Core i7 laptop £649 at Currys

With £300 off for the more powerful version is a great deal. With 8GB RAM, Intel Core i7, and 512GB SSD. The Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics card makes this one for gamers too.

Lenovo Yoga 730 Core i5 1080p – £699.98 at eBuyer

You can save £200 on this convertible laptop. The screen flips back meaning you can use it as a tablet. It runs on Intel Core i5-8265U processor, has a 1080p display and comes with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD.

Dell XPS 13 Core i7, 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM 4k display – £1,529.15 at Dell

One of the best deals we’ve spotted ahead of Black Friday. The Dell XPS 13 comes with a bigger drive, 1TB, but still comes with a discount of £269. You just use the code BF15. If you’re someone who has a ton of photos and video this may be for you.

Linx 12X64 12.5″ Full HD 2-in-1 laptop – £129.99 at eBay

This 2-in-1 laptop comes with a keyboard, 4GB RAM, 64GB and Windows 10. If you’re looking for something to carry around it switches between a laptop and tablet. It has a slightly smaller display but again at the cheaper price it’s a good deal.

Lenovo Winbook 100e 11.6″ student laptop deal – £135.99 at eBay

For those heading off to university, this is a cheap offer. Lower RAM at 4GB, but it comes with Windows 10 and is enough for the every day – at least to carry to seminars and classes.

Chromebook

Lenovo C330 2-in-1 64GB Chromebook – £27.99 John Lewis

The Lenovo has more storage – almost double – the usual for the cheaper Chromebooks, but it only costs about £20 more than the 32GB. Remember, John Lewis has a two-year guarantee as well.

Gaming

Asus ROG Zephyrus G GA502DU 15.6″ gaming laptop – £949.99 at Amazon

With a £250 price cut, this gaming laptop comes just under £1k, which isn’t bad for what you get. Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti GPU, AMD Ryzen R7-3750H processor and 8GB RAM all within a slimline package.

Macbook

Apple MacBook 2009, Core i5 8GB RAM – £985 at John Lewis

Advertisement

The new MacBook Air is just £985 at John Lewis right now. The Apple Store itself doesn’t go in for Black Friday deals, so looking around is your best bet of getting a Black Friday deal. This comes with Corei5 CPU and 8GB RAM, you also get Apple TV+ added in, with a raft of new shows including The Morning Show.