Currys PC World Black Friday deals 2019 – Why Wait Sale to Black Tag event

Currys PC World knows how to do Black Friday. The retailer was one of the best brands to shop for the shopping event in the UK last year, with visits to the site increasing by 20% year on year.

TVs were knocked down by £100s so it wasn’t too surprising when Currys said it was processing 14 orders a second last year.

Expect more of the same this Black Friday (Friday, 29th November) with Nintendo Switch, iPads and TV deals all on the table. If you’re looking for speakers, laptops and smart home devices Currys will also have some good offers for you. With click and collect and the Price Match promise, Currys is one to watch.

Currys has now launched its Why Wait sale – including a minor glitch which saw the iPad priced at £4, oops.

Sifting through the best Black Friday deals in 2019 can be hard, but we’re breaking it down by brand to help you find the best offers. We’re going to be updating this page with the best Currys Black Friday deals and offers for 2019 so bookmark it and check back.

Why Wait Black Friday deals

Currys is getting in there early with the Why Wait Sale, which literally does what it says on the tin – offering early Black Friday deals so customers don’t have to wait for a good price. Remember to check other brands for price comparisons, but these are our top picks right now:

Trending Currys deals

When is Currys PC World Black Friday Sale?

Currys has previously called its Black Friday push the Black Tag event and it’s going to be using the same name this year. Last year, Currys kicked things off early with early deals on offer in the lead up to the day (29th November) then carrying on through the weekend and Cyber Monday on 2nd December.

If Currys is working the same way as last year then expect to see deals dropping from Friday, 22nd November.

Currys already has an offer on the LG OLED E0 55″ Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with Google Assistant. The LG TV was £2,499 in September but is now £1,999 – that’s a saving of £500. There’s also a code running at the moment if you enter SAVE125TVs at the checkout you get £125 off the marked price.

Does Currys’ Price Match Promise apply to Black Friday?

Yes! Currys reiterated its Price Match Promise last Black Friday saying: “Find it cheaper at any major retailer, online or in-store, and we’ll match it… even if they’re running an offer-code discount. And if you’ve already bought from us, we’ll give you back the difference up to seven days after your purchase.”

Expect the same this year. The added benefit of the promise is there’s no mad rush to snatch up a deal, you can check back, peruse our list and take a bit of time because Currys will still match the price even if you spend the weekend thinking about it.

How does it work you ask? Well, you have to notify Currys of the competitor’s price within seven days of purchase. If you buy something on 29th November that means you have until the following week if another competitor reduces the price on Cyber Monday. Just make sure you have evidence.

So what can you get?

Currys PC World’s best Black Friday deals

Last year, Currys slashed prices on 4K TVs, games consoles and PCs as well as speakers and kitchen appliances – pretty much all its stock.

In July this year, Currys also ran a Black Tag event to go up against Amazon Prime Day giving us an idea of what to expect in November. Big discounts were available on Google smart speakers, Pixel Phones and the Acer Chromebooks. Sony 4k TV also was on offer.

If you are keen on Google products keep an eye out as Currys dedicated a section to the brand on its website for Black Friday 2018 so it’s likely they’ll do this again.

Currys PC World Black Friday TV deals

Currys TV deals tended to lean more on less dramatic price drops than rival brands, but they were still good offers.

The most impressive last year was £3,000 off the LG 77-inch HDR OLED TV – though we’d add this price drop appeared at other times of the year. It’s always good to get an idea of what TV you want in advance and compare prices before Black Friday using a tool like PriceSpy.

The less dramatic deals including £400 off Sony Bravia 75-inch 4K HDR LED and £200 off Samsung 65-inch. Not too shabby.

The smaller TVs didn’t tend to get discounts in the same range, but that’s more understandable as the overall price is much less.

Currys PC World Black Friday Laptops

If it’s time to replace your laptop, or you just fancy a change, Black Friday is a good time to nab a deal. Currys aka Currys PC World knows a thing or two about laptops and has a wide range of products so it’s worth getting an idea of what you want before the deals hit – check the Currys laptop range out. The budget ranges were safe bets last year on Black Friday. Offers included HP’s 14-inch Chromebook reduced from £229 to £179.

There was also £100 off the Macbook Pro (£1,749 to £1,649) 13 -inch and the 15-inch went from £2,349 to £2,249. With Apple not offering discounts on products, even £100 isn’t too bad. The key here is to have an idea of what spec you want and compare prices rather than be set on a brand.

Another good deal from last year came from Currys’ Twitter account. The deal required a special voucher code that reduced the Microsoft Surface Pro + Type Cover by £300.

Currys PC World Black Friday smart home device deals

In September 2019, Amazon announced all-new Alex products including an Echo Dot With Clock and the Amazon Echo Studio. With new products challenging the market, it’s expected Google will come out all guns blazing. Currys hosted a special section of its site dedicated to Google last Black Friday so we’re expecting something similar this year. Amazon will respond in kind with discounts on at least some of its range. Google Home Mini, Google Nest Hub and the Max may get a price drop as a result. Amazon also doesn’t sell Google products so Currys is one of the UK retailers you’ll need to check back on.

Last year, Currys reduced the Google Home Mini from £49 to £29 and the Echo Dot from £49 to £19.99.

Currys PC World Black Friday tablet deals

Looking for an iPad Pro, sorry this isn’t likely to happen on Black Friday. There are a few other deals to look out for if you’re happy trying other brands. Last year the 128GB iPad 9.7, that’s the 2018 version, had £30 off and the 32GB had £20 off. It sounds small but every little helps. The Amazon Fire 7 had a much larger price cut from £49,99 to £29.99 and Fire HD 8 went from £79.99 to £49.99. If you’re looking for a kids Fire Tablet, Currys may drop the price on these too.

Currys PC World Black Friday speaker deals

Fancy a Sonos? This could be your moment. There were plenty of offers on the Sonos range last year. While it’s harder to pin down what they will be the remaining Play: 1 stock could be in there as it’s now been discontinued.

Look out for bundle offers too.

Currys PC World Black Friday games console deals

Currys promises deals on Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch consoles, which is to be expected with so many new versions coming out soon(ish). This is the last Christmas before the new PS5 is released as well as XBox, due out in 2020. If you’re not fussed about the latest version then it’s a great time to get a discounted PS4 or XBox in the sale.

One of the best deals – and most popular – last year was the XBox One S bundle, which put the Forza Horizon 4, Tekken 7 and Project Cars 2 together for £169,99, compared to the usual RRP of £249,99.

Delivery and collect in-store

One advantage of Currys over Amazon is you can click and collect. You can order online and pick up your item in store later in the day rather than wait for it to be delivered. Currys also has its price match promise and protection and support plans with the Team Knowhow.

We’ll update this page when the Currys PC World Black Friday sale gets started with early deals and offers. Check back for the best deals.