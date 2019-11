AO.com Black Friday deals – offers and sale for 2019

If you’re looking for an electrical appliance, tech or a new 4K TV this Black Friday then AO.com is one to watch.

Black Friday is on 29th November this year, with deals and discounts carrying on through to Cyber Monday on 2nd December – just in time for that Christmas shop. AO.com has already got in on the early deals, so expect more of the same come the big shopping event.

AO.com has a dedicated Black Friday page as many online retailers are opting for this year, teasing customers ahead of November. The site promises deals on appliances, electricals including games consoles and laptops and TVs.

You can search for all the latest deals at ao.com/deals. It’s also worth noting the online retailer has the added benefit of a 100 day returns policy so there’s room to change your mind on that impulsive Black Friday deal.

When is AO.com’s Black Friday sale?

Last year, AO.com got in there early and kicked off Black Friday a whole two weeks early. If it decides to do this again, and why wouldn’t it? then expect the AO.com Black Friday sale to kick off about Friday, 15th November. We’ll update this page with the latest deals as soon as the first ones are announced.

It looks like this is also the same strategy as Amazon, which sells similar items for Black Friday, so it’s worth comparing the offers so you get the best Black Friday deals.

Expect the deals to continue on until Cyber Monday, which is 2nd December this year. That’s about three or four weeks of deals and offers.

What are the best AO.com Black Friday deals?

While we don’t know the exact Black Friday deals for AO.com we do know what areas we’ll see offers thanks to the online retailer’s Black Friday page. TV and entertainment, computing, phones, smart tech, dishwashers, fridges and freezers, cooking, small appliances and floorcare are all in there. The brand will be going head to head with John Lewis, Currys and Amazon based off these items.

Smarthome devices

So what should you look out for? Google and Amazon tech looks like a good place to start with both brands releasing new smarthome devices the older models will surely be on offer. Both brands will also want to get into more homes this Christmas and what better time than the sales directly before the Christmas countdown.

Google Home Mini and Amazon Echo Dot are two smarthome devices to have on the deal watch list. Amazon has a range of new Alex devices on their way, while Google has a new Nest – the Nest Hub Max, which is a smart screen and speaker. The Google Home Mini is also only £49 now…

AO.com sells both Google products and Amazon devices so weigh up your options and make the most of the Black Friday deals. AO.com has a smarthone bundle offering which means you could get a Ring video doorbell with Chime Pro for £189, but take a look at the smart bundles here.

Games consoles

AO.com

Last year, AO.com ran discounts on games consoles too with the PS4 500GB with Red Dead Redemption bundle going for £219 – that’s down from £299. It was also one of the cheapest offers compared to John Lewis’ £219.95 and Smyths at £219.99 – that may be a 99p difference, but every little helps. The PS4 Slim console is currently £299 at John Lewis without any extras so a bundle is definitely worth holding out for. Smyths also already has bundles available, but again with the PS4 500GB with FIFA 20 costing £249.99 it’s worth a Black Friday bundle deal. Also remember to check in on our GAME Black Friday deals page – GAME already has bundles available with the PS4 500GB with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare coming in at the much lower price of £209.99.

Laptops

Talking of games, the HP Omen 15.6″ gaming laptop was on sale for £999 last year, not bad for a suped-up device. Gaming laptops aren’t the cheapest going, but Black Friday can see a hundred pounds knocked off them here and there. Expect AO.com to have a bunch of new offers on laptops, desktop PCs and tablets – if you’re in a rush you can save £50 on laptops over £499 with the code LAPTOP50 now.

TVs

Sony

If you’re in the market for a new TV then AO.com dished out the offers on a Sony Bravia 60″ Smart 4K Ultra HD TV last year for £899 down from £999. While that’s still a big price tag it’s a top TV, and among the best 4K TV options out there. Amazon had it for a similar price, but remember there’s that added delivery charge to take into account. The Sony Bravia Smart 4K TV is now £1,779.95 at Amazon now too, again worth a Black Friday wait.

There’s also this Philips 55″ Smart Ambilight 4K Ultra OLED TV with HDR10+, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and P5 processor for £1,099 – an early bird Black Friday deal at AO.com.

Appliances

If your appliances need an upgrade then AO.com has washing machines and dishwashers galore. The Bosch Series 8 Washing Machine with 1600 RPM was $549 last year, down from £719. It’s currently £699 now but look for the latest washing machine deals for a Black Friday bargain.

Where to find the latest Black Friday deals on AO.com?

Bookmark this page – we’ll update you on the best offers. If you want to browse then check the ao.com/black-friday page.

What is AO.com’s delivery charge?

If you wait a few days there’s no charge at all, AO.com offers free standard delivery to the UK.

Does AO.com’s price match work on Black Friday?

Yes, it does, AO.com offers the same price match against all UK retailers. If you see the item cheaper elsewhere then copy the link, note the price – screengrab! – and give AO.com a call on 0330 324 9222 and they’ll refund the difference. We’d add here in the Black Friday rush this may take a bit of time, factor that in when deciding where’s best to buy.

AO.com’s tips for Black Friday deal

AO.com has shared its top four tips for getting the best Black Friday deal.

Tip 1: Do your research. To make sure you get the best Black Friday offers, make a list of everything you’d ideally want to buy, then prioritise these. Stick to your list. This way you won’t overspend but you can still buy everything you need whilst saving money. Check reviews before Black Friday to help you create your list.

Tip 2: Sign up. Register for online accounts with retailers before Black Friday, this way you’ll be the first to know about their deals. Most online retailers will offer a sign-up service so you’ll be notified as soon as bargains go live, saving you time.

Tip 3: Get on the retailer’s apps and social media. Follow the retailers you want discounts and offers from during Black Friday. Download the app and set up a notification so you hear about the new deals that launch. You’ll avoid being disappointed and you’ll get first dibs on the deal.

Tip 4: Timing is everything. Due to the large volume of visitors some websites crashed before customers could grab their bargains. Get ahead of the curve and shop at times that would be typically quieter to avoid this happening and enjoy a better shopping experience.

Check back on this AO.com Black Friday best deals guide for updated offers in the lead up to the event