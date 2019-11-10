GAME Black Friday deals – what offers to expect in 2019

GAME has confirmed it will be taking part in Black Friday 2019 offering more deals and discounts on games, consoles, and tech. The store was a great place to get a bargain on PlayStations, Xbox Ones and the latest games like Red Dead Redemption 2. Expect more of the same this year with the Nintendo Switch – ahead of the Lite version’s release.

Advertisement

If you’re also looking for an early Christmas gift purchase GAME ran quite a few bundle offers last year like PS4 with Fifa 19, which was a better deal than the Amazon package.

Here’s what to expect this Black Friday at GAME.

When is GAME Black Friday sale?

Black Friday is on 29th November this year, but expect online retailers to get in on the action early in the lead up to the big shopping event. Offers and deals with all run throughout the weekend into Cyber Monday, the first Monday after Thanksgiving. GAME also has a dedicated Black Friday page which will be updated on the day with deals.

Best Black Friday GAME deals

Ahead of Black Friday GAME is running an early Half Term deals sale with a PS4 and FIFA 20 bundle, games and accessories already on offer.

All the latest Half Term deals and offers are updated daily so check here for the latest deals.

Team Sonic Racing

GAME

The latest Sonic offering Team Sonic Racing is currently in the Half Term deals at GAME with the PS4 and XBox versions at £22.99. You can also get a pre-owned Nintendo Switch version for £19.99.

Wolfenstein Youngblood

Nintendo Switch

Wolfenstein’s Deluxe Edition is on special offer for the Half Term deals sale at the moment. PS4 is £19.99, XBox One is also £19.99 and PC is also £19.99. The Nintendo Switch version is the same price and comes with a 3-month online membership.

Sony Afterglow Lv 3 Multiformat Headsets

GAME

The Sony headsets are now £17.99, a saving of £7, in the Half Term sale and are compatible with PS4 and XBox One.

Blue Camo controller

The Power A Wired Controller for XBox One is on offer too in stealth Blue Camo at £14.99, a saving of £5.

Slim Travel Case for Switch Elite

If you’ve got a Switch and you’re in need of a new case, the Slim Travel case is down to £7.99 in the Half Term Sale, that’s half price.

Switch Lite and Overwatch

Nintendo Switch

GAME had plenty of bundle offers for Black Friday last year. This year they’ve got in early with the Half Term sale with the Nintendo Switch Lite bundles with Overwatch Legendary Edition. It comes in three colours, grey, turquoise and yellow. The bundle is on offer for £199, not a bad saving as both would cost you £234.98.

FIFA 20

The popular football game FIFA 20 hasn’t been out too long but keep an eye out for it in the Black Friday sale – that’s if you’re not tempted by the deals now. There’s also a Champions Edition with additional features. Expect it to be added to bundles.

There’s the 500GB PlayStation 4 with FIFA 20 and NOW TV on sale for £249.00 now in the Half Term sale, that’s a saving of £10.99. We’re expecting to see FIFA 20 bundled for Black Friday at a good price, and the PS4 on offer so you may want to wait.

XBox One X Limited Edition bundle

GAME has an offer on at the moment with 1TB XBox One X Limited Edition with Gears 5 and The Division 2 and NOW TV all in one bundle for £449 – that’s a saving of £35.98.

The Witcher

Nintendo Switch

If you’ve already got a Nintendo Switch, The Witcher game might be a good bet at £49.99 – expect this to drop in the Black Friday deals. Winner of over 250 Game of the Year awards, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a story-driven, open world adventure set in a dark fantasy universe. With the Netflix series on the horizon, the game’s popularity only looks to increase.

What was on offer last year?

PS4 bundles

500GB with Red Dead Redemption 2, Doom and NOW TV – £249.99

500 GB with Red Dead Redemption 2, The Elder Scrolls Online Morrowind and NOW TV – £249.99

500GB PS4 with FIFA 19, Doom, Fallout 76 and NOW TV – £289

1TB PS4 Pro with Red Dead Redemption 2 – £329.99

XBox One bundles

1TB XBox One S with Fortnite – £179.99

1TB XBox One X with Forza Horizon 4, Forza 7 and Prey plus three-months XBox Live Gold subscription – £458.98

1TB XBox One X with Fallout 76 – £377.99

GAME also ran deals on accessories, games including PC games.

GAME delivery costs on Black Friday

Regular postage on orders from the gaming store is free on orders over £19.95. It’s the same for pre-ordered games and consoles. Next day delivery starts from £1.95 via Royal Mail.

Advertisement

Check back and we’ll update you when Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are out.