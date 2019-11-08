Sky Black Friday deals – what to expect in 2019

Black Friday is on its way bringing with it deals on TV packages, mobile contracts, and broadband – Sky has all three and we expect it to run a few offers and deals throughout the shopping event.

Last year, Sky ran a bundle offer that came with a free TV which was one of the best Black Friday deals. Here’s what to expect this Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019.

We’ll update this page when we get the latest Sky Black Friday offers.

When will Sky’s Black Friday deals go live?

Black Friday is on 29th November this year, with offers expected to carry on through to Cyber Monday on 2nd December. You can expect offers and deals to start popping up in the two weeks leading up to the shopping event though and we’ll update this page with the latest deals as they’re announced.

Latest Sky deals and offers

If you can’t wait until Black Friday there are Sky offers and deals already available on Sky TV, broadband and mobile. The best price is on the Sky TV and Netflix all in one package (300 channels, Netflix on Sky Q) down from £34 to £25 a month for 18 months. The set up cost is £20.

There’s also Sky, Netflix and Sky Cinema all in HD for £35 a month for 18 months down from £50. Set up cost is £20.

Sky TV, Netflix, and unlimited fibre broadband and free Sky Talk Anytime is also down from £71 to £45 a month for 18 months. Set up cost is £39.95.

Sky has a few add ons too. If you add Spotify Premium you get three months free.

What deals did Sky have last year?

Last year, Sky’s best Black Friday offer was a Sky Q package at £55 per month with Sky Entertainment, Q Experience, Sky Cinema and Ultimate on Demand (aka Netflix). The bundle deal also got you a LG 43 inch smart TV free.

Tips for getting the best deal

Working out how to get the best offer can prove complicated on Black Friday as all the brands push their TV, broadband and mobile packages. The best way to ensure you get a good discount is to plan ahead. Sky lets you build your package and check the cost online. If you do this before Black Friday you can compare the prices and check that you’re actually getting a good deal.

You can add in extras like mobile contracts and broadband to give yourself a few comparison options. There are also a few free extras to keep an eye out for. Factor in installation costs as that can bump up the price, taking it from a saving to a similar offer to a competitor’s deal.

Check back for the latest Sky Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 deals and offers, we’ll be updating this page in the lead up to the shopping event.