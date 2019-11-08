Accessibility Links

Free Amazon Echo Dot in Tile tracker deal ahead of Black Friday 2019

Amazon's Black Friday sale may not be here yet but it's still offering a free Echo Dot with the Tile tracker as an early deal

Amazon Echo Dot and Tile Tracker

There’s not long to go until Amazon’s Black Friday sale and the online retailer is already enticing customers with deals – this time with a free Echo Dot.

Amazon is offering a Tile Mate four-pack with a 3rd Gen Echo Dot on sale for £59.99, which means you make a £34.99 saving. Considering the discount is the same price as the actual Echo Dot you basically get it for free. For an extra £10 (£69.99) you can also get the Slim Tile Mate trackers and speaker bundle instead.

The Tile Sticker four-pack and Echo Dot is also on sale for £54.99 as part of the early sale.

The updated Tile Mate helps you keep track of your belongings. You attach the tracker on items like your keys and it sends the location data to the Tile app on your phone. The app also works in reverse so you can find your phone. The tracker is water-resistant, has a 200ft range and includes a year replaceable battery.

The bundle comes with the 3rd Gen Echo Dot, which is usually £49.99. The Echo Dot also connects to the Tile, which means you can ask Alexa to find your keys or whatever item is connected to the Tile tracker.

The Dot is one of Amazon’s most popular devices still so this is a pretty good deal ahead of Amazon’s Black Friday sale. Amazon has also announced new additions to its smarthome device range with a new generation of Echo speaker (£89.99), the Echo Dot with Clock (£44.99) and Echo Studio Speaker (£189.99).

There are cheaper Tile Trackers that are sold outside of the offer, the Tile Pro (£27.99), Tile Sticker (£34.99) and Tile Sport (£27.99 for two).

You can shop early deals and get a head start on the Amazon Black Friday deals and sale with our predictions guide as well as our Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 guides.

