Carphone Warehouse Black Friday deals – what to expect in 2019

Carphone Warehouse went all-in on the bargains last Black Friday and is promising more of the same in 2019 right through to Cyber Monday. The store has some of the best Black Friday deals when it comes to phones, especially if you want to connect to its virtual mobile network, iD.

Carphone Warehouse also has the widest range of brands and handsets including Vodafone, EE, Three, O2 contracts and iPhones to Samsung and Google Pixel. The retailer tends to wait until the big day to reveal its deals, but looking at last year’s offers we can get a fair idea of what to expect.

When is Black Friday 2019?

Black Friday is on 29th November this year, swiftly followed by Cyber Monday on 2nd December – that’s so close to Christmas you may as well wait for the Black Friday sales to bag yourself a discount on a new phone and ask for something else in your stocking.

If you’re looking for a new phone, contract or mobile accessories then bookmark this page as we’ll be updating it with the best Carphone Warehouse Black Friday deals for 2019.

Carphone Warehouse already has a dedicated Black Friday event page.

Carphone Warehouse Black Friday deals

You don’t have to be Mystic Meg to predict Apple’s iPhone and Samsung will be among the deals as they’re two of the most popular phone brands, but don’t expect savings on the new models. The biggest bargains and discounts will come on the slightly older phones.

Monthly contracts with smaller upfront fees are worth looking out for. Android phones like Huawei P30 and Google Pixel 3a are two to keep an eye on. Very different in price and tech they’re both good phones worth picking up on offer.

The iPhone XR will most likely drop in price. There’s already £50 off the iPhone XS Max sim-free, but expect a little more of a discount than that.

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is new to Carphone Warehouse, £9.99 upfront contracted. If it appears under £40 that’s a good bargain.

Carphone Warehouse has previously offered ‘free’ phone deals as part of the pay-as-you-go offers on Black Friday, we’d add these are often Alcatel if that sways you.

How much is Carphone Warehouse’s delivery?

Carphone Warehouse offers free next-day delivery via DPD.

Where else can I find a good phone deal?

If you’re looking around for the best offer, John Lewis always has a good iPhone deal and with the iPhone 11 out there’s bound to be a nice discount on the iPhone XS and XR. Take a look at Mobiles.co.uk and e2save too – part of Carphone Warehouse’s family, and Fonehouse.

Check back in the lead up to Black Friday 2019 as we update this page with the best deals from Carphone Warehouse right up to Cyber Monday.