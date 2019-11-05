Amazon Black Friday deals – what offers to expect in 2019

Black Friday is an annual shopping extravaganza that originated in the US and has now hit the UK hard – it now annually features big discounts from major retailers that you won’t find at any other time of the year – featuring even bigger deals than Amazon Prime Day. For example, last year’s Black Friday deals included savings of up to £234 on smartphones from Apple and Samsung and deals on Sky TV and box sets with NOW TV.

For Amazon, in particular, the pre-Christmas shopping craze was wildly popular making Cyber Monday (the Monday after Black Friday) the biggest shopping day in the entire history of the company, according to their own press release.

When does Amazon Black Friday 2019 start?

If you’re wondering when Amazon’s Black Friday Sale 2019 is, it runs from 00:01 on 22nd November to 11:.59pm 29th November, with some deals lasting until the Monday afterwards – but it’s worth adding any items you want to your basket or saved list in advance so you’ll get the best deals before they sell out on the day.

Amazon’s Home of Black Friday free experience at The Arches in Waterloo, London, runs from 28th November through to Sunday, 1st November. There will also be thousands of ‘Lightning Deals’ – products available at a discount, in limited quantities, for a short period of time – with new deals becoming available as often as every five minutes.

What Amazon offers are there now?

Amazon’s Hidden Gems, aka more deals, begins on 8th November, which will bring with it a range of offers across tech, gaming, homeware, and books as well as the online retailer’s other categories. Some deals are already live though, with wireless headphones, bluetooth wireless buds (you save 84%) XIBERIA XBox One and PS4 headset going for 58% less than normal.

If you’re looking for deals that are already live, when you buy the Echo Dot and Tile Tracker together at the moment you essentially get the Echo Dot free thanks to the saving you make.

Amazon is also running deals on the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite with bundles already available. You can browse what bundles are available on the Amazon Nintendo Switch bundles page.

What Amazon Black Friday deals will there be?

In 2018, customers bought more than 2 million items from Amazon, saving nearly £40 million on deals on the day. Some of the most popular sale items included Echo Dot (3rd Gen), Instant Pot Pressure Cooker, LEGO Marvel Avengers and Waterpik Professional Water Flosser.

There are countless offers to get your hands on from retailers on Black Friday 2019, but to help you filter through them we’ve put together a list of the best we expect to be available this year, so you don’t miss out.

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen (currently £34.99 from Amazon)

Last year we saw discounts on a lot of Amazon’s own products including 25% off the Fire TV stick and 20% off the newer 4K version, as well as deals on the Amazon Echo including over £30 off the Amazon Echo (2nd Gen), £10 off the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) and £30 off the Echo Plus.

So it seems a pretty safe bet that we’ll see discounts on Amazon’s own brand items, and probably even bigger discounts on the older items as they sell them off in favour of newer versions to come.

But don’t hold out for big discounts on any new Amazon products that come out in September and October 2019, as they’re unlikely to offer money off technology that’s less than a few months old.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (currently £89.99 from Amazon)

Last year saw some amazing deals on Amazon Kindle products, including a whopping £50 off the Kindle Paperwhite, normally on sale for £89.99 or 5 monthly payments of £18. So we expect even bigger discounts to feature these year, along with offers on the more recently released Kindle Oasis that features an adjustable warm light and Wifi Connectivity that’s currently on sale for £299.99 or 5 monthly payments of £46.

And if you’re after a Kindle without all the bells and whistles, the All-new Kindle with a built-in front light is the best version of the classic device, and currently retails for £69.99 – but we predict this one will be the one with the biggest discount this year.

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (currently £169 from Amazon)

Currently retailing at £169.00 on Amazon, which is a £30 discount from their RRP of £199.99, these wireless earphones made for Apple products come with their own wireless charging case to make it easier than ever to make sure you never run out of power.

But it’s unusual for Apple to offer hefty discounts on their products, and so it’s not clear whether we’ll see a big discount on these on Black Friday. Apple does like bundle deals, though – as the ongoing student offer shows – so it’s possible that if you pick up a new iPhone on Black Friday, you’ll get the option of a bundle deal with these.

But before you rush into buying new AirPods, bear in mind that a new version has been rumoured to be planned for release in 2020 by Apple, which seems all the more likely with the launch of the brand new iPhone 11.

Samsung Galaxy S10 128 GB (currently £799.00 from Amazon)

Last year saw a price-drop of £100 on the Samsung Galaxy S9, so this year we predict similar deals on the newer Samsung Galaxy S10.

We’ve already see £100 off these in other deals this year, so Black Friday looks promising for those searching for a new Samsung phone, like the Samsung Galaxy S10+.

Apple iPhone 11 64GB (currently £729.00 from Amazon)

And it’s good news for iPhone users too – to compete with the deals from other retailers that last year included a Sim-Free Apple 64Gb Iphone 8 for £549 and a 64Gb iPhone X for £799, we can expect Amazon to offer up some similar – or perhaps greater- price drops on iPhones this November.

We’ve got our eye on the iPhone 11 that’s currently on sale fo £729.00 or 5 monthly payments of £145 – go on Amazon, knock off a few hundred quid, pretty please?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 (currently £829.00 from Amazon)

Last year there were some truly mind-blowing deals on portable computers including the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 tablet and the Microsoft Surface laptop, so you can expect new deals along the same lines this Black Friday.

We’re particularly hoping for a price-reduction on the new Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 that’s currently on sale for £829.00 for the 128GB version.

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch 256 GB (currently £1,149.00 from Amazon)

We’re also hoping for discounts on the Apple MacBook Pro that’s currently going for £1,149.00 for the 13-inch 259GB version.

They say once you go MacBook you never go back, and hopefully with big discounts on Apple products on Amazon this year you’ll be able to test that out for yourself this Black Friday.

But there are really no guarantees when it comes to Apple – it’s not easy to predict when they’ll be releasing their latest products, let alone when discounts will hit, but if it doesn’t work out then at least students can still pick up a good deal.

Can’t wait till Black Friday to get great deals? You can take a look at the offers Amazon’s got going right now here.

We’ll be updating this page in the lead up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 with the latest offers and deals so check back.