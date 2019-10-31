New MacBook Air’s price slashed by 10% before Black Friday sale

If you’re on the lookout for a deal on the new MacBook Air then we have good news – despite it only being a month since its release it’s already been discounted ahead of Black Friday 2019.

Advertisement

We still have a month to go until Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but deals are already cropping up. Amazon UK, John Lewis and Currys have all dropped the price on the 128GB SSD MacBook Air in space grey from £1,099 to £985.

The 3rd Generation MacBook Air is faster and has True Tone Retina display and an improved battery life. The device only went on sale in October this year so it’s a surprise to see it discounted so soon, call it an early Christmas miracle.

There are two models in the range, the 128GB of SSD storage and the more expensive 256GB device, both come in silver, gold and space grey.

The best discount we could find was on the 256GB model in space grey – down to £985.

Apart from the increased storage and price the two models are the same, with a 13.3 inch Retina display with True Tone, Touch ID logon, dual-core 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 617, 8GB memory and stereo speakers with 25 per cent more volume. There’s also FaceTime and three mics.

There are also two Thunderbolt USB-C ports that integrate data transfer, charging and video output.

The deals might not be live for long as offers before Black Friday tend to change quite quickly to make way for the best Black Friday deals, but you can find them at: