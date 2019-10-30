Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals 2019 – best offers to expect

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals will launch soon, but with a newer model out and the Lite version in the mix too, what should you be looking for? We’ve rounded up our predictions, best online retailers to bookmark ahead of the shopping event and a few top tips on what to look for.

The regular Nintendo Switch will be on offer with a range of bundles and prices as well as the new Nintendo Switch Lite should be included in the deals too through to Cyber Monday.

Whether you’re looking for the cheapest Nintendo Switch bundles or just a great deal to get that early Christmas gift Black Friday is a good time to snap up the console.

We’ll be updating this page with the latest best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals in the lead up to the event, on Black Friday and right through to Cyber Monday – so bookmark the page to stay in the loop. It’s not all Black Friday fun either, there will be early deals so remember to check back as early as two weeks before the big event.

Will Nintendo Switch have Black Friday deals?

Black Friday is officially on 29th November this year, with Cyber Monday hot on its heels on 2nd December. However, Black Friday deals start to launch as early as two weeks before the official day and brands like Currys and Amazon run early deals to draw in customers.

Nintendo Switch was the one to watch last year, and it was the most searched for item across Amazon on Prime Day so expect the brands to go hard on offers to part you from your cash.

With the Nintendo Switch Lite hot off the press too we can expect to see the older model discounted. There will also be accessories on offer, which we’ve highlighted below along with deals you can buy now, tips on what to look for and bundle offers.

How much will Nintendo Switch cost on Black Friday?

Nintendo Switch is currently going for £299 at Currys PC World up to £359.99 at Very. GAME has a few bundles at £309.99. We expect this to go down to about £250.

What is a good deal on Nintendo Switch?

All these prices may sound a little steep still for a games console that was first released in March 2017. While that’s true Nintendo isn’t a fan of discounting it’s own products so it isn’t going to slash prices. The real wins are with the online retailers bundling up games in there too.

Nintendo Switch is a top selling console too so there isn’t massive need to drop prices, but if you keep your eye out you can snap up a great deal still.

This year is also possibly the last year Nintendo isn’t faced with huge competition. PS5 and Xbox Project Scarlett are both on their way at the latter end of 2020. That also means if you’re not settled on the Switch take a look at the PS4 Slim deals and Xbox One S deals as they’ll see a nice price drop over Black Friday in anticipation of the newer models hitting the shelves. Both could sell at under £200.

What deals were there on Nintendo Switch last year?

Last year Nintendo Switch sold phenomenally well, even doing well with die-hard PlayStation and Xbox fans.

The lowest price last Black Friday. It was also lower than most bundle savings too. The one to watch if you’re unsure what games you want and are aiming for cheap deals.

This was a good deal for a cheap bundle. The game was quite new at the time, though this came with a warning as the Special Edition controllers and Poke Ball Plus controller had to be bought separately and weren’t cheap.

This bundle was another deal that did well. The controller goes for about £50 so there was a nice little saving here.

Who has the best price on Nintendo switch?

We expect John Lewis, Currys, Argos, AO.com, GAME and eBay to all offer Black Friday deals on Nintendo Switch in 2019. We’ll update this page with their deals as they are announced. The Switch is going for around £229 at the moment, but we expect that price to drop.

Will there be Nintendo Switch Black Friday bundles?

Yes! Last year, the Switch was bundled with a recent game for about £250, so we can expect something similar in the UK this year. If you see a bundle for £300 with a few other bits added in like accessories and software that’s also a pretty good deal. US shoppers will see the Switch around the $299 mark.

If you look for bundles with third-party games, like Crash Team Racing, Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate and NBA 2k20 you may get a few thrown in for about the same price.

Also, keep an eye out for Nintendo Switch bundles with either of the new versions of Pokemon RPG. They may be a bit new, but you never know…Amazon put together a Switch and Mario Odyssey last year in its Lightning Deals.

Will there be Nintendo Switch Lite Black Friday deals?

The Nintendo Switch Lite costs £199 ($199 in the US) without games. Don’t expect to see a discount off that price during Black Friday and Cyber Monday as it’s a new product. There may be the odd bundle though, so look out for games that are packaged up with the Lite. Accessories could also be thrown in there.

It’s also worth considering whether the Lite is a better option, at £100 less than the standard Nintendo Switch it could prove popular. Just check before you buy as the two are actually quite different.

Is the newer Nintendo Switch better?

Then there’s also the Pro. There’s been a lot of rumours about its existence but no sign of the Nintendo Pro. With the new version of the Switch out it also seems unlikely anytime soon. The new version has a longer-lasting battery, but you’ll have to pay attention to know the difference when shopping.

The old version is HAC-001, the box has a hand grabbing the console. The new model is HAC-001(01) with an all-red background and sans hand.

The price is the same, so check you’re getting the new model when buying the Switch. Remember to check bundles just in case the old model crops up too.

Black Friday Nintendo Switch accessories deals

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

This can be costly, it’s Pro after all, but waiting to get a Black Friday deal can mean you get it cheaper. The price sits around £54.99 so bear that in mind when looking for a deal. Very sells the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for £49.99 down from £54.99 already, Amazon has it for £51.99 in black.

Joy-cons

Nintendo

Getting a pair of Joy-cons is a great idea on Black Friday. Having the extras means you can play 4–player games like Mario Kart. They do cost a bit though – £64.99 normally. You should be able to get at least £10 off on Black Friday. Look out for extra controllers in bundles and offers too. Amazon has the Joy-con pair for £64.99, while Argos has the pair in grey for £69.99.

Micro SD cards

The SanDisk Ultra 200GB is one of the best Nintendo Switch SD Cards available right now. It may not be the biggest but it does give you quite a bit of space at the price. Get it at Amazon (£30.75), and eBay (£35). If you’re looking for a cheaper option then the SanDisk Ultra 32GB may be better. Get it at Amazon (£5.29), eBay (£4.73). In terms of value Samsung’s 64GB Evo Plus is a safe bet. Get it from Amazon (£9.99), Argos (£12.99) or eBay (£5.99).

Wondering if you need one? If you’re not going to max the consoles 32GB internal memory then no. If you’re going to be adding new games and digital downloads then yes you probably should invest in an SD card.

Switch Online

Nintendo Switch Online is similar to PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live Gold. You pay a monthly subscription to access additional features for the Nintendo Switch. The benefit is mainly being able to play games online. There are a few extras too, like a library of classic NES games, which is added to. SNES games are also free with 20 titles confirmed. It also means you can backup your data on the cloud.

Nintendo Switch Online comes in a 12-month Membership (17.99) or 3-month membership (£6.99). The 12-month comes as a family (£31.39) or individual membership too.

There’s plenty of other accessories like the Nintendo Labo at Amazon, John Lewis for £44.99, or the Nintendo Store for £34.99 – all come with different kits. Look out for cases for the Switch and chargers. Amazon has the Nintendo Switch case with the hard shell for £6.58 currently, while GAME has the Slim Travel case for £7.99.

What Nintendo Switch deals can I get now?

Note: All the Currys PC World deals come with a 6-month Spotify subscription free

Will there be NES Mini and SNES Mini Black Friday deals?

There was limited stock last year, but you never know there may be a slight price drop this year.

We’ll update this page in the lead up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 so bookmark and check back for the latest deals and updates.