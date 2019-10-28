EE Black Friday deals 2019 – what offers to expect in the sale

Black Friday is fast approaching and so are the big phone deals – whether it’s a new contract, a new handest or a SIM-only deal there will be plenty of opportunities to snap up a bargain over the shopping event.

Advertisement

Black Friday, which is 29th November this year, with Cyber Monday following on 2nd December, traditionally has everything from iPhones to Android phones on offer. EE is yet to announce its main deals, but we’ll update you when they launch. In the meantime, we’ve pulled together our predictions ahead of Black Friday 2019. Last year, EE launched its sale a week before the main event so expect the same this year.

Deals tend to sell out fast when it comes to phones so make sure you have a few ideas of what models you want beforehand.

If you’re looking for the best Black Friday deals then remember to bookmark this page and check back nearer the time too.

Best EE Black Friday deals

Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB

Fonehouse for £49 upfront, £36 a month.

Samsung

Size: 149.99 x 71.6 x 8.`mm

149.99 x 71.6 x 8.`mm Memory: 512Gb external memory, 128 Internal memory

512Gb external memory, 128 Internal memory Camera: 16 MP

16 MP Battery: 3400mAh

Probably the best deal right now on EE, you get unlimited texts, minutes and 30GB data with the Samsung Galaxy S10 on this 24-month contract, with the same add ons – BT sport and Apple Music.

If you get it directly with EE there’s 60GB data for a bit extra a month. For Black Friday don’t expect this one to be discounted, you’re better off looking for the S9.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus 128GB

Buymobiles for £33 for 24 months

Samsung

Size: 158.1 x 73.8 x 8.5 mm

158.1 x 73.8 x 8.5 mm Weight: 189g

189g Screen: 6.2″ Quad HD Dual edge Super AMOLED

6.2″ Quad HD Dual edge Super AMOLED Memory: 128GB, 400Gb external with MicroSD slot

128GB, 400Gb external with MicroSD slot Camera: 12MP

12MP Battery: 3500 mAh

The EE plan for the S9 gives you unlimited texts and minutes. The S9 Plus has a 12MP camera, 6.2 inch widescreen Quad HD display and the capability to turn yourself into an emoji using AR if the yellow Simpsons look really isn’t for you . It also has infinity display, which basically means the screen reaches the edges of the phone for an uninterrupted display.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G

EE for £119 a month, £50 phone cost

samsung

Size: 160.9mm x 117.8mm x 6.9mm

160.9mm x 117.8mm x 6.9mm Weight: 276g

276g Memory: 512GB

512GB Camera: 12MP

12MP Battery: 4235 mAh

If you’ve got 5G in your sights then this could be one to watch for Black Friday. The 7.3″ screen phone is going is exclusive to EE but it’s pricey at £119 a month, £50 phone cost. You get wireless Galaxy Buds and a case but even then that’s costly. Don’t expect a big price drop but do expect competitive plans from EE.

Last year, the Samsung A8 was £10 upfront, phone included, 1GB data a month, unlimited minutes and texts for £24 a month, a great deal and a whopping £160 saving.

Google Pixel 4 64GB

e2Save for £39.99 P/M 24 months, EE from £40 a month

Google

Size: 147.05 x 68.8 x 8.2mm

Weight: 162g

Memory: 64.0 GB

64.0 GB Camera: 16MP

16MP Battery: 2800.0 mAh

The Pixel is already a great value deal with EE. Unlimited minutes, texts and 10GB data for £50 upfront and £39 p/month. You also get at least 3 months of BT sport and six months of Apple Music. You can claim a free Chromebook 14 if you get the Google Pixel 4 from EE.

Apple iPhone 8

e2save for £24 p/m for 24 months, EE for £44 a month, £30 phone cost

Apple

Size: 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm

Weight: 148g

Memory: 64.0 GB

64.0 GB Camera: 12.0 mp

12.0 mp Battery: Talk Time (Up to) 14.0 hours

With the Apple iPhone 11 and 11 Pro just out they’re not likely to get any discounts or deals, but with the phone only being revealed in September it means the older sets will be in the sales. The iPhone 8 has an HD Retina Display which isn’t quite as good as the XR LCD but it’s pretty much the same apart from that. It also has a 12MP camera, which is great and it’s a fast little handset.

Apple iPhone XR 128GB

Fonehouse for £36 for 24 months

Apple

Size: 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3mm

Weight: 194g

Memory: 128GB

128GB Camera: 12MP

12MP Battery: Talk time 25 hours

EE’s deal is one of the best on the iPhone XR with 30GB, unlimited texts and minutes for £36 a month and £25 upfront. The deal includes BT sport for 3 months, Apple Music for six and a few extra add ons.

Apple iPhone XS

EE for £69 a month, buymobiles.net for £56 a month

Apple

Size: 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm

Weight: 177g

Memory: 64GB

64GB Camera: 12MP

12MP Battery: 20 hours talk time

Slightly more expensive but EE offers unlimited data on the iPhone XS. There’s a £30 phone cost

Huawei P30 128GB

Fonehouse for £29 and no upfront cost, EE for £35 per month

Huawei

Size: 71.36 x 149.1 x 7.57 mm

Weight: 165g

Memory: 128GB, external 256GB

128GB, external 256GB Camera: 40MP

40MP Battery: 3650.0 mAh

Expect to see a few more deals come Black Friday on the Huawei after the US ban. This one comes with 9GB data, unlimited texts and minutes on the 24-month contract for £29 per month and no upfront cost. The Huawei has a ridiculously good camera, which makes it contender when choosing a new phone. The Huawei P20 was the hottest deal last year, with unlimited data, minutes and £29 upfront costs for £40 a month – though that was at Three.

If you get the phone direct from EE you also get a free kids pass on the Huawei Pro along with 30GB data, 4G and £10 off screen protectors and cases for £49 a month and a £30 phone cost.

SIM-free

Don’t forget you can also get deals on SIM-free phones. The P30 and P30 Pro have already seen a price drop recently of about £100. We’d expect that to drop further down to £200 off by Black Friday.

If you check Amazon and eBay you can find a few good SIM-free deals on older phones.

Trade-in your old phone

If you want even more money off you can trade-in your old phone. The price you get can vary widely but check EE (and the other online retailers0 for their rates.

How to find the best phone deal on Black Friday 2019

Choose your phones

Choose what you want before Black Friday that want you can stick to your guns rather than be tempted by too good to be true deals. In previous year brands have tried to tempt people but slashing prices on cheaper phones.

Research

Make sure you look up the features beforehand. What do you want most? A high spec camera? Look into the battery life, screen, design, size and camera and weigh up your options. You may see a phone with a great camera perfect for that Instagram shot, but not clock it’s terrible battery life if you make a hasty Black Friday purchase.

New or best spec?

When choosing what you want ask yourself whether you want the latest generation. You may have settled on a brand and model, but there’s the question of the generation – older phones drop in price when a new gen is released making it a better option when looking for deals. If you’re ok with that then you can save even more on Black Friday. The same works the other way, check when a phone was released so you’re not getting a cheap deal on an out-of-date phone.

Two-for-one

Look for special offers. If you and a friend want to get new phones you could snap up a two-for-one offer. We saw these deals last year and they came with real savings, up to half price in some cases.

4G or 5G?

EE is likely to go head to head with Vodafone when it comes to 5G offers. The tech is very new so you’re not very likely to find unlimited deals, but you could get a decent phone like the OnePlus 7 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S10 or Note 9 with 5G and 30-60GB data at a slightly lower price. If you were looking at 5G anyway it’s worth waiting and getting something within the ballpark of £55 to £75 with a phone included.

Where can I find the best phone deals on Black Friday?

We’ll update this page with the best EE offers, but your best bet for a deal will probably come from online retailers outside of the main networks.

Advertisement

Check back in the lead up to Black Friday for more news and deals on EE contracts and SIMs. We’ll update this page in the lead up to, and on, Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019.