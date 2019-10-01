Best 4k TVs under £500

If you’re looking for a 4k TV under £500, you’re in luck. There are countless models on the market at the moment, and we’ve made a list of the top five to save you spending hours researching them yourself.

First things first – if you’re not sure what a 4k TV actually is – and there’s no shame in that – you can read our summary of what 4k (and a bunch of other TV tech terms) mean here.

Here’s our list of the top five 4k TVs under £500 in 2019.

Samsung 43RU7100 43” flat 4k TV

This TV, which comes with or without wall mounting, has an energy-efficient LCD screen, which is a more modern technology than LED. But it lacks some of the functionality that make modern TVs more convenient, like Smart TV, and what’s more, it doesn’t have HDR. But it’s not all bad – you’re getting what you pay for here, and at £373.00 you can’t really expect an LCD screen to have all those additional features.

Features and specifications:

Size: 43”

43” Max display resolution: 4K

4K Screen technology: LCD

LCD Connectivity: Wireless

Wireless Smart TV: No

No HDR: No

Samsung UE55NU7300 55” – Black

Curved screens are designed to provide a more immersive TV experience, but to test it out yourself we’d suggest going to a real shop to see if it’s for you before you try it at home. Bonus: even if you buy this TV and it then breaks for some reason, you’ve got a one year warranty from Samsung that will make sure you don’t lose out.

Features and specifications:

Curved screen

Size: 55”

55” Max display resolution: 4K

4K Screen technology: LED

LED Connectivity: Wireless

Wireless Smart TV: Yes

Yes HDR: Yes

Hisense H50A6250 50”

This TV comes with a one-year Amazon Renewed Guarantee, and you can rest assured that you’re reducing electronics waste by buying a restored TV rather than a brand new one. It also makes the price of this model a fraction of the original, without compromising on must-have features like wireless connectivity, HDR and Smart functionality. The downside? It’s a fairly old model that’s LED so it’s pretty power-hungry compared to other types of screen.

Features and specifications:

Size: 50”

50” Max display resolution: 4K

4K Screen technology: LED

LED Connectivity: Wireless

Wireless Smart TV: Yes

Yes HDR: Yes

P hilips Ambilight 50PUS6754/12 50” – Mid silver

This screen comes with 3-sided Ambilight which projects the colours shown on the screen onto your wall as the action happens on screen. The idea behind this is that the blood-spattered Game of Thrones battle scenes (or whatever you’re watching) will look ever more spectacular.

As with other LED screens though, this model could be pretty power-hungry, and that extra light might just make it even more so. But maybe it’s worth it for the price?

Features and specifications:

3-sided Ambilight

Size: 50”

50” Max display resolution: 4K

4K Screen technology: LED

LED Connectivity: Wireless

Wireless Smart TV: Yes

Yes HDR: Yes

LG 43UM7100PLB 43 Inch UHD 4K HDR Smart LED TV with Freeview Play – Ceramic Black

This small TV comes will all the basic functionality you need – Smart TV and Connectivity – and it’s also wireless enabled. It’s also a brand new 2019 model, which means it’s probably less power-hungry than other older LED screens, and is rated Energy Class A.

Features and specifications:

Size: 43”

43” Max display resolution: 4K

4K Screen technology: LED

LED Connectivity: Wireless

Wireless Smart TV : Yes

Yes HDR: Yes

