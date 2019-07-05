How to watch Twitch Prime Crown Up Tournament live on Amazon Prime Day

Amazon’s Prime Day is the gift that keeps on giving as well as the usual array of deals there’s also the Twitch tournament.

Here’s what you need to know about how to watch the Twitch Prime Crown Cup 2019.

On July 13th, Twitch Prime Crown Cup tournaments will feature Apex Legends and a top EA SPORTS game in an eight-hour virtual play-off between all-star teams.

Players will include Olympic gold medalist runner Sir Mo Farah, footballer Thierry Henry, and champion street skateboarder Letícia Bufoni.

Starting at 10AM PT, that’s 6pm UK time, teams of celebrities from the worlds of sports and TV will vie for the crown in a fun contest live on twitch.tv/twitchprime.

You can watch the action live on Amazon Prime.

What is Twitch Prime Crown Cup?

The event consists of four teams, each has a celebrity captain, a streamer, and two TV or sports celebrities.

Each match is 2-v-2, so expect plenty of backchat and sass from teammates in the gallery.

After six league matches, the top two teams play off in a grand finale to determine a winner.

Ahead of the main event, Castro will elect a daily draft pick for each celebrity captain from July 8 onwards.

Can anyone access Twitch Prime Crown Cup?

To access it you have to sign up for Amazon Prime before the event kicks off. There’s a 30 day free trial, then £7.99 per month or £79 a year.