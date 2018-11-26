Cyber Monday 2018 UK games console and gaming deals – FIFA 19, Red Dead Redemption II, Spider Man

Cyber Monday 2018 is finally upon us and the race to find the best deals on games consoles is ON!

Advertisement

If you’ve been waiting for a hefty price drop on that Nintendo Switch so you can win back your Mario Kart crown or been scouring the internet for a Red Dead Redemption 2 Cyber Monday deal for Xbox One or PlayStation 4 then you may have come to the right place.

Below are the first deals of the big day itself, followed by some other great discounts we’ve uncovered…

What are the Latest Cyber Monday Deals?

From Nintendo Switch discounts to PlayStation 4 price cuts and Cyber Monday Xbox Bundles, there are no shortage of deals available – but given their popularity, they’re bound to sell out fast.

GAME’s FIFA 19 Cyber Monday discount means you take your team all the way in the Champion’s League for £39.99 (a saving of £13).

Try Amazon Prime for free for 30 days and get free delivery for Christmas

What are the Best Cyber Monday Game Console deals from AO?

Electrical goods specialists AO have lots to offer this year, particularly when it comes to Cyber Monday PlayStation 4 bundles.

Football fans can get their hands on a 500GB PS4 and FIFA 19, which features the Champions League for the first time in the series — while the PlayStation 4 with Red Dead Redemption 2 Bundle has a £50 saving.

PlayStation 4 500GB with FIFA 19 Bundle – £219 – View deal

– PlayStation 4 500GB with Red Dead Redemption 2 Bundle – £299 , £219 – View deal

, PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB with Red Dead Redemption 2 Bundle – £399 , £329 – View deal

Watch Sky Sports, Cinema and more without a subscription

What are the best Cyber Monday Game Console deals from Argos?

Argos is offering Cyber Monday deals on a variety of game consoles, from Xbox to SEGA.

Among them is a bundle featuring an Xbox One X Gold Rush Special Edition (it’s the dark grey to gold console design that makes it special), plus full game downloads of World War II games Battlefield V and Battlefield 1943.

Xbox One X Gold Rush Special Edition & Battlefield V Bundle – £419.99 – View deal

– SEGA Mega Drive Flashback with 85 Games – £79.99 , £44.99 – View deal

, Xbox One S 1TB Console with 2 Controllers – £249.99 , £179.99 – View deal

What are the Best Cyber Monday Game Console deals from Currys PC World?

Currys PC World’s Cyber Monday gadget deals are plentiful and there are plenty of game console bundles on offer.

Super Mario fans can get their hands on a NINTENDO Switch Neon Red and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Cyber Monday Bundle. It’ll be a super way to let off steam if all that shopping’s driven you around the bend.

NINTENDO Switch Neon Red & Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle – £279.99 , £299 – View deal

– , SONY PlayStation 4 500 GB with FIFA 19 & Twin Docking Station Bundle – £249.99 , £229.99 – View deal

, SONY PlayStation 4 with FIFA 19 & Dual Wireless Controllers – £249.99 – View deal

What are the Best Cyber Monday Game Console deals from John Lewis?

Department store John Lewis is rolling out Cyber Monday deals across the majority of its departments, with plenty of tech and TV offers.

SOLD OUT Nintendo Switch Console with Joy-Con – £279 – View deal

Nintendo Switch Console with Joy-Con – Sony PlayStation 4 Slim Console with DUALSHOCK 4 Controller, 500GB, Jet Black and FIFA 19 Bundle – £249.99 , £219.95 – View deal

Microsoft Xbox One X Console, 1TB, with Wireless Controller, Black and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Game Bundle – £449.95, £379.95 – View deal

What are the Best Cyber Monday Game Console deals from GAME?

Gaming fans traditionally flock to GAME in their droves on Cyber Monday to get the latest deals and this year will undoubtedly be no different as the retailer is offering discounts on a variety of packages.

You can pick up Red Dead Redemption 2 (one of the most talked about games right now) with a 500gb Playstation 4 at a saving of £50. And that’s just one of the bundles up for grabs.

RED DEAD REDEMPTION 2 500GB PS4 BUNDLE – £299.99 – View deal

– SOLD OUT 1TB XBOX ONE S WITH FORTNITE + DISHONORED DEATH OF THE OUTSIDER + NOW TV – £269.98 , £249.99 – View deal

1TB XBOX ONE S WITH FORTNITE + DISHONORED DEATH OF THE OUTSIDER + NOW TV – , NINTENDO SWITCH NEON WITH LEGO DC SUPER VILLAINS – £323.98 , £299.99 – View deal

How can I be sure to get the game console deals on Cyber Monday?

We’ll be updating this page with the best deals from all the major online retailers as we get them, but one way of ensuring you get the best deals with Amazon, one of the best spots for Cyber Monday deals here in the UK, is to become an Amazon Prime member.

You can get a 30 day trial for free if you’re not already a member which offers you the best access to the deals on Cyber Monday.

This page will be updated when new deals become available…

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content