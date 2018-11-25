Huge John Lewis Black Friday 2018 deals available NOW

Keen to kick off your Elton John-inspired career in pop music this Christmas by purchasing a musical instrument? John Lewis may well be your best bet – and if you’re savvy enough to take advantage of all the great deals this Black Friday, you might just get some bang for your buck, too.

The deals are pouring in, and we will continually update this page across the course of the day to make sure you are abreast of all the best offers. Check back here when you can…

Right now you can get the 16GB RAM Microsoft Surface Book 2 for £2148 (down £200) and the Nintendo Switch console with Joy-Con for £279.

What are the best laptop and tablet deals from John Lewis?

There’s plenty of money to be saved in the laptop department, with top brands like Microsoft, Amazon and Huawei all marked down for Black Friday.

The 16GB RAM Microsoft Surface Book 2 is our pick of the bunch, retailing now at £2148, after a £200 price drop.

Microsoft Surface Book 2, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 15”, PixelSense Display, GeForce GTX 1060, Silver – £2349 , £2149 – View deal

– , Lenovo IdeaPad 720 Laptop, Intel Core i7, 8GB, 256GB SSD, AMD RX560, 15.6” Full HD – £949.95 , £779.95 – View deal

, Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet with Kid-Proof Case, Quad-core, Fire OS, Wi-Fi, 16GB, 7″, Yellow – £99.95 , £59.95 – View deal

, Huawei MediaPad T3 10 Tablet, Android, Qualcomm MSM8917, 2GB RAM, 16GB eMMC, 9.6”, Grey – £129.99 , £99.99 – View deal

, Microsoft Surface Book 2, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 13″, PixelSense Display, Silver – £1199 , £1099 – View deal

, New Amazon Fire 7 Tablet with Alexa, Quad-core, Fire OS, 7″, Wi-Fi, 8GB, 7″, with Special Offers, Marine Blue – £49.95 , £29.95 – View deal

, 2017 Apple iPad Pro 10.5″, A10X Fusion, iOS11, Wi-Fi & Cellular, 64GB, Silver – £749 , £699 – View deal

, Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5″ Tablet, Android, 32GB, 3GB RAM, Wi-Fi, Black – £289 , £239 – View deal

What are the best headphone deals from John Lewis?

You don’t have to play Elton John songs in any headphones you buy from John Lewis, but we reckon you just might, anyway.

The ever thrifty Rocket Man himself would surely be delighted to nab himself a pair of Audio-Technica wireless bluetooth on-ear headphones, which are down from £99 to £79.

Audio-Technica ATH-AR3BT Wireless Bluetooth NFC On-Ear Headphones – £99 , £79 – View deal

, Master & Dynamic MH40 Over-Ear Headphones with Mic/Remote for iOS – £349 , £249 – View deal

, B&O PLAY by Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones – £249 , £186.75 – View deal

, Bose® QuietComfort® Noise Cancelling® QC20 Acoustic In-Ear Headphones for iPad, iPhone and iPod, Black – £249 , £129 – View deal

, Bose® QuietComfort® Noise Cancelling® QC35 II Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth NFC Headphones With Mic/Remote & Built-in Google Assistant & Alexa, Black – £329 , £289 – View deal

, Panasonic HTX80BE Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Mic/Remote, Black – £99.99 , £59.99 – View deal

What are the best games console deals from John Lewis?

Yes, John Lewis does game consoles, too. And right now there’s some very worthwhile deals to be had.

Take, for example, the PlayStation 4, which can be nabbed with a controller and FIFA 19 for £219.95 via the link below.

Sony PlayStation 4 Slim Console with DUALSHOCK 4 Controller, 500GB, Jet Black and FIFA 19 Bundle – £249.95 , £219.95 – View deal

, SOLD OUT Nintendo Switch Console with Joy-Con – £279.95 , £249.95 – View deal

Nintendo Switch Console with Joy-Con – , Microsoft Xbox One X Console, 1TB, with Wireless Controller, Black and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Game Bundle – £449.95 , £379.95 – View deal

, Microsoft Xbox One X Console, 1TB, with Wireless Controller and Forza Horizon 4 + Forza Motorsport 7 Bundle – £289.95 , £359.95 – View deal

, Nintendo Switch Console with Nintendo Let’s Go, Pikachu! Game and Nintendo Poké Ball Plus, Switch Controller and Pokémon ‘Container’ Bundle – £349.99 , £329.99 – View deal

, SOLD OUT Sony PlayStation 4 Pro Console, 1TB, with DualShock 4 Controller, Jet Black – £329.95 , £319.95 – View deal

What are the best ‘Home Tech’ deals from John Lewis?

This year, the John Lewis website is brimming with incredible savings on fridges, dishwashers and coffee machines.

Remarkably, you can save £600 on the sleek silver Samsung American Style Fridge Freezer, which comes with free delivery, installation and waste disposal.

What other great John Lewis Black Friday deals are available now?

Hello, £500 saving on a Sony Bravia 4K 55″ TV! Don’t mind if we do…

John Lewis deals by category

As well as the above deals, John Lewis have a host of regular offers on products in all areas…

