Black Friday 2018 Smart Home Technology deals – Amazon, Google, Hive, Nest and more

“Alexa, where can I find the best Smart Home deals?”

Advertisement

Right here, of course.

Black Friday 2018 is now upon us and you can find the best discounted deals of the day below.

Whether you’re looking to purchase a new Amazon Alexa, Google Home, wi-fi connected thermostat, voice-activated lights from Hive and Philips Hue or another must-have device from the huge range of tech available, now’s the time to strike.

At the moment you can nab the mini Google Home smart speaker for £29 (saving £20) at AO.com, and the Amazon Echo for £54.99 (down from £89.99) from Amazon.

And the easiest way of tracking all these bargains? All the best deals will be posted below as we update throughout the day and right into Cyber Monday…

What are the latest Smart Home Black Friday deals?

With smart speakers available for under £30, treat yourself or friends and family with the smartest little stocking filler.

This Google Home Mini Smart Speaker is down from £49 to £29, with a saving of £20. A voice controlled WiFi speaker, it comes in Chalk and can help with a range of tasks, from helping you set diary appointments to setting the tone with the perfect playlist.

Try Amazon Prime for free for 30 days and get free delivery for Christmas

What are the best Smart Home deals?

Looking for a Smart Home set up that’ll take you from inside the house to out and about in the car? You’re in luck — there’s a Black Friday bonanza on home tech, with deals galore on the very best options.

Among the discounts, John Lewis is offering a £40 saving on a Google Home Hub, with hands-free features and a 7-inch screen and smart speaker — ideal for navigating those winding lanes while you’re doing the family rounds at Christmas time…

JOHN LEWIS – Google Home Hub Hands-Free Smart Speaker with 7″ Screen – £99 – View deal

– AMAZON – Amazon Echo (2nd Gen) – Smart speaker with Alexa – £89.99 , £54.99 – View deal

, AMAZON – Fire TV Stick 4K UHD with All-New Alexa Voice Remote + Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – £99.98 , £59.98 – View deal

, AMAZON – Fire TV Stick with 1st Gen Alexa Voice Remote | Streaming Media Player – £39.99 , £24.99 – View deal

, AO – Google Home Mini Smart Speaker – £49 , £29 – View deal

, ARGOS – Google Home – £129 , £79 – View deal

, CURRYS PC WORLD – Philips Hue White Smart Bulb Starter Kit – £59.99 , £59.99 – View deal

, CURRYS PC WORLD – Ring Video Doorbell 2 – £179 , £129 – View deal

, JOHN LEWIS – Amazon Echo Show Smart Speaker with 10″ Screen & Alexa Voice Recognition & Control, 2nd Generation – £219.99 , £169.99 – View deal

Watch Sky Sports, Cinema and more without a subscription

This page will be updated when new deals become available…

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content