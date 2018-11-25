The ultimate Black Friday 2018 UK guide – what are the best deals so far?

Welcome to Black Friday – which this year falls on 23rd November – a day of online (and offline) bargain hunting as retailers across the country slash prices on a whole host of products, particularly tech items like TVs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, games consoles, headphones, smart home appliances and more.

And it doesn’t end here – deals will carry on across the weekend and into Cyber Monday on 26th November, as online shoppers look to pick up those pre-Christmas discounts.

Here’s our guide to all things Black Friday – including how and where to find the best deals in the UK…

Save up to £730 on 4K TVs

Samsung 65NU7100 65-Inch Ultra HD Smart 4K TV – Charcoal Black (2018 Model) + FREE Amazon High-Speed 0.9M HDMI 2.0 cable £1,499 , £769.00 – View deal

, Sony Bravia KD55AF8BU 55″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV – £2,299 , £1899 – View deal

, Samsung The Frame (2018) Art Mode TV with No-Gap Wall Mount, 49″, Ultra HD Certified – £1,499 , £1149 – View deal

Save up to £234 on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S8 Single SIM 64GB 5.8-Inch Android UK Version Sim-Free Smartphone – £623.99 £389.95 – View deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (Single SIM) 128 GB 6.4-Inch Android 8.1 – £899 £799 – View deal

APPLE iPhone X – 64 GB – £899 £799 – View deal

Save £100 on wireless Bluetooth headphones

Beats by Dre Solo 3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones – £249.95 , £149.99 – View deal

Master & Dynamic MH40 Over-Ear Headphones with Mic/Remote for iOS – £349 , £249 – View deal

B&O PLAY by Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones – £249 £149.25 – View deal

Latest Black Friday deals by category

TVs – huge screens, 4K and curve TVs from Samsung, Philips, Panasonic, LG, Sony Bravia and more

– huge screens, 4K and curve TVs from Samsung, Philips, Panasonic, LG, Sony Bravia and more Smart Home Tech – think Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Hive, with wi-fi connected thermostats and lights

– think Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Hive, with wi-fi connected thermostats and lights Headphones – noise-cancelling, Bluetooth and wireless headphones from Beats by Dre, B&O, Sony, Bose and beyond

– noise-cancelling, Bluetooth and wireless headphones from Beats by Dre, B&O, Sony, Bose and beyond Laptops – from Macbooks to Microsoft Surfaces, all the latest laptop deals across a range of retailers

– from Macbooks to Microsoft Surfaces, all the latest laptop deals across a range of retailers Gaming – PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and games including FIFA 19, Red Dead Redemption II and Spider Man

– PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and games including FIFA 19, Red Dead Redemption II and Spider Man Tablets – iPads, Kindle Fires, Samsung Tabs and Huawei’s Mediapad are all in the mix

– iPads, Kindle Fires, Samsung Tabs and Huawei’s Mediapad are all in the mix Smartphones – discounts on the iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9 and loads more, plus special deals from Carphone Warehouse

Latest Black Friday deals by retailer

Amazon – Echos, Kindles and Fire Sticks of course, but also great deals on a range of TVs

– Echos, Kindles and Fire Sticks of course, but also great deals on a range of TVs Currys PC World – discounts on 4K TVs, VR, Nintendo Switch and Bluetooth headphones

– discounts on 4K TVs, VR, Nintendo Switch and Bluetooth headphones John Lewis – laptops, TVs, tablets, games consoles and kitchen appliances are all having their prices slashed

laptops, TVs, tablets, games consoles and kitchen appliances are all having their prices slashed Argos – smartphone deals, including Motorola, Huawei and Sony Experia, plus smart watches, games consoles, TVs and tablets

– smartphone deals, including Motorola, Huawei and Sony Experia, plus smart watches, games consoles, TVs and tablets AO.com – the electrical specialists have Roomba robot vacuum cleaners alongside home appliances and some great TV bargains

– the electrical specialists have Roomba robot vacuum cleaners alongside home appliances and some great TV bargains GAME – check here for Xbox, PS4 and Nintendo Switch console discounts, plus all the latest games

– check here for Xbox, PS4 and Nintendo Switch console discounts, plus all the latest games NOW TV – watch Sky TV and box sets without a subscription with great deals on passes from Sport to Cinema and beyond

Why is it called Black Friday?

There are numerous urban legends surrounding the name. One theory goes that this is the day on which shops sell enough to become profitable for the year: getting out of the red and into the black. Another states that it’s tied into the financial crisis of 1869, when the US gold market collapsed, although this was actually a different ‘Black Friday’.

The real origin seems to be the Philadelphia police force, who were so fed up with the “irksome problem” of traffic jams caused by shoppers they christened the day “Black Friday”. Retailers always hated the name, wanting to swap it for the more positive ‘Big Friday’, but it stuck.

What predictions do you have for Black Friday 2018 deals?

Some of the best deals in 2018 involved consumer electronics, gaming, tablets, headphones, TVs, laptops and phones – although Black Friday deals are usually available across a broad spectrum of shopping from home and gardening to fashion, food and drink, gifts and beyond.

As tech and consumer electronics is so often at the heart of the deals, we predict big discounts across this sector, with online only retailers like Amazon leading the charge with deep discounts on their own products like Amazon Echo, Fire Tablets and beyond. We also predict huge deals on games systems like the Nintendo Switch, XBox and Playstation, big TV brands like Sony, Samsung and LG and headphones and speakers to name but a few.

