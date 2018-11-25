Huge Currys PC World Black Friday deals 2018 UK – 4K TVs, VR, Nintendo Switch and bluetooth headphones

It’s a Black Friday bonanza at tech retailer Currys PC World, with deals across the board today. Prices have been slashed on a range of electrical goods, including games consoles, smart home devices, headphones and TVs…

At the moment, you can get the JVC 48-inch smart TV for £249 (down by £150) and the SONY WH-1000XM2 noise-cancelling bluetooth headphones for £199.99 (down from £329.99).

So whether you’re shopping for Christmas, or just investing in new gadgets and tech for yourself, check out the latest offers below…

What are the latest Currys PC World Black Friday Deals?

Currys PC World are offering a roster of deals, from swish cameras to TVs, GoPros and Google Home Hubs.

Save £150 on this 48-inch Smart LED TV, with full HD resolution for clarity, while a SCART connection will allow you to dust off your favourite childhood VHS and watch in HD.

What are the best TV deals from Currys PC World?

Come Christmastime, every home needs a widescreen telly to huddle round and unite the family — and more and more people are exploring the crystal-clear possibilities of 4K TV…

With a saving of £100, it would be simply rude to pass up on this 32-inch, smart LED Sharp telly, ready to screen all the best picks of the festive TV schedule.

Sharp LC-32HI5332KF 32″ Smart LED TV – £269 , £169 – View deal

– , SAMSUNG UE50NU7020 50″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV – £599 , £399 – View deal

, Samsung UE43NU7020 43″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV – £549 , £349 – View deal

, Sony Bravia KD55AF8BU 55″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV – £2299 , £1899 – View deal

, Toshiba 65U6863DB 65″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV – £779 , £599 – View deal

What are the best headphone deals from Currys PC World?

Whether you’re engrossed in an audio book on your commute, or listening to the latest banger (read: Michael Buble’s latest Christmas album) in the comfort of your home, it’s time to invest in a quality pair of headphones — and Currys PC World have a range of deals for every budget.

There’s a huge saving of £130 on these wireless bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones from Sony.

What are the best Gaming deals from Currys PC World?

Guarantee squeals of excitement during unwrapping at Christmas, with a range of games and consoles for kids and adults alike.

THE video game for family fun and serious gamers alike, play Mario Kart on Nintendo’s Switch with built-in WiFi — and with a £30 saving, you’re already a winner.

NINTENDO Switch Neon Red & Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle – £321.98 , £299 – View deal

– , MICROSOFT Xbox One S, Fortnite Battle Royale, Tekken 7, Project Cars 2 & Xbox LIVE Gold Bundle – £311.96 , £259.99 – View deal

, SONY PlayStation 4 500 GB with FIFA 19 & Twin Docking Station Bundle – £262.98 , £259.99 – View deal

, NVIDIA SHIELD 4K Media Streaming Device with Controller – 16 GB – £189.99 , £149.99 – View deal

, MICROSOFT Xbox One S, Forza Horizon 4, Tekken 7 & Project Cars 2 Bundle – £296.97 , £249.99 – View deal

What are the best laptop deals from Currys PC World?

Whether you’re cracking out a killer essay, mastering those pesky spreadsheets or simply bingeing the latest boxset, Currys PC World have you covered with deals on the best laptops in the market.

A laptop for under £100? Count us in. Save £60.99 on this GEO Book laptop with full HD display and a 32 GB storage.

GEO Book 1 11.6″ Intel® Celeron® Laptop – 32 GB eMMC – £159.99 , £99 – View deal

, LENOVO Ideapad 330-15IKB 15.6″ Intel® Core™ i3 Laptop – 1 TB HDD – £519 , £279 – View deal

, HP Pavilion 14-ce0520sa 14″ Intel® Core™ i3 Laptop – 128 GB SSD – £599 , £399 – View deal

, GEO Flex 11.6″ Intel® Celeron® 2 in 1 – 32 GB eMMC – £219.99 , £159 – View deal

, APPLE MacBook Air 13.3″ (2017) – £799 , £749 – View deal

, ACER Chromebook R 11 CB5-132T 2-in-1 – 32 GB eMMC – £279.99 , £209 – View deal

What are the best tech deals from Currys PC World?

The ultimate immersive experience with 3D gaming and augmented reality, this PlayStation VR starter pack has a saving of £90.

This page will be updated as new deals become available…

