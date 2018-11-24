Best Black Friday 2018 smartphone deals UK – Carphone Warehouse, Apple, Samsung and more

Stuck with a banged up, out-of-date smartphone? You’re in luck: Black Friday 2018 has arrived…

Some of the UK’s biggest tech retailers are slashing their prices on iPhones, Androids and the like, meaning you could be in with a chance of nabbing a bargain.

The first deals of the day are below, followed by some great discounts we found earlier. And if these don’t float your boat, we’ll be updating the page as more come in…

What are the best Black Friday smartphone deals from Amazon UK?

If you’re game to buy a contract-less smartphone outright, Amazon is one of your best ports of call this Black Friday.

The top offer today is a 128 GB Samsung Galaxy S9, the latest offering from the Japanese tech company’s Android range, which has been reduced from £869 to £769. It’s got face recognition technology and a dual aperture camera, which helps to drastically improve the quality of photos taken at nighttime or in low light.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (Single SIM) 128 GB 6.2-Inch Android 8.0 – £869 , £769 – View deal

– , Samsung Galaxy S8 Single SIM 64GB 5.8-Inch Android UK Version Sim-Free Smartphone – £623.99 , £389.95 – View deal

, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (Single SIM) 128 GB 6.4-Inch Android 8.1 – £899 , £799 – View deal

, Huawei P Smart (Dual SIM) 32GB Android 8.0 UK version SIM-Free Smartphone – £229.99 £149.99 View deal

OnePlus 6 (Dual SIM) 64 GB Android 8.1 Oreo/Oxygen UK Version SIM-Free Smartphone – £469 , £399 – View deal

Across Black Friday and up to Cyber Monday, Amazon is expected to release even more deals than previous years. Sign up to Amazon Prime today so you don’t miss out on the biggest sale yet.

You can get a 30 day Amazon Prime trial for free if you’re not already a member which offers you the best access to the deals on Black Friday.

What are the best Black Friday smartphone deals from Argos?

If Amazon doesn’t have what you’re looking for, Argos has a great selection of SIM-free smartphones to choose from, too.

The pick of the bunch is the Motorola Moto G6 Play, which boasts 32 hours of battery life, a 13 megapixel rapid focus camera and HD display. You can buy it for £129.95 ( down £20) by clicking the link below.

SIM Free Motorola Moto G6 Play Mobile Phone – £149.95 , £129.95 – View deal

– , SIM Free Alcatel U5 Mobile Phone – £69.95 , £49.95 – View deal

, SIM Free Sony Xperia XA2 32GB Mobile Phone – £249.95 , £199.95 – View deal

What are the best Black Friday smartphone deals from Currys PC World?

There’s also electrical goods retailer Currys PC World, who have dropped prices on a range of smartphones from the likes of Apple, Motorola and Huawei.

Most notably, they’re offering a 64 GB iPhone X for £799 (down from £899). The latest iPhone has remarkable facial recognition technology (which means you can unlock it with a hard stare), impressive 4K video and 3d emojis, if you like that sort of thing…

APPLE iPhone X – 64 GB – £899 , £799 – View deal

– , MOTOROLA G6 Plus – 64 GB – £269 , £219 – View deal

, HUAWEI Mate 20 Lite – 64 GB – £379 , £299 – View deal

, HONOR 9 Lite – 32 GB – £169 , £119 – View deal

