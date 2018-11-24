Updated AO.com Black Friday 2018 UK deals today

Electrical goods specialist AO.com is offering a range of discounts this Black Friday, with savings on TVs, washing machines, fridge freezers, games consoles and more…

Advertisement

Right now you can get the iRobot Roomba 680 for £269 at a saving of £200, and a 49-inch Sony Bravia smart TV for £449, down from £599.

The latest deals are below, followed by some existing bargains you might want to take advantage of…

What are the best Black Friday deals on AO.com?

This year, AO.com were ahead of the curve by announcing early offers on TVs, washing machines, fridge freezers, games consoles and more. Check out our top picks below or see the full list on AO.com.

AO.com have slashed the price of this top-of-the-range iRobot Roomba, a robot vacuum cleaner that will save you time without getting under your feet — and with a £200 saving, it’s you who’ll be cleaning up (sorry).

What are the best TV deals on AO.com?

Among a host of early Black Friday deals, AO.com are offering discounts on a range of TVs from the likes of Samsung, Toshiba and Hisense. The following deals are live now.

In need of a gorgeous new TV ahead of all that Christmas telly? This 49-inch, HDR Bravia beauty by Sony has a saving of £150 — so you can finally watch Elf in HD.

Sony Bravia KD49XF7002ABU 49″ Smart 4K Ultra HD Certified TV with HDR and YouView HD – £599 , £449 – View deal

with HDR and YouView HD – , Samsung UE50NU7020 50″ Smart 4K Ultra HD TV – £549 , £399 – View deal

, Samsung UE43NU7020 43″ Smart 4K Ultra HD TV – £499 , £349 – View deal

, Toshiba 55T6863DB 55″ Smart 4K Ultra HD TV – £469 , £379 – View deal

, Hisense H50AE6100UK 50″ Smart 4K Ultra HD TV – £379 , £319 – View deal

, Toshiba 43T6863DB 43″ Smart 4K Ultra HD TV – £369 , £279 – View deal

Check out all of AO.com’s Black Friday deals here

What are the latest home appliances deals on AO.com?

From high-tech washing machines to HUGE fridges and freezers for all your Boxing Day snacking needs, AO.com have got you covered with a wide range of deals.

With a £130 saving on this fridge-freezer by Samsung you won’t have to leave the house for the whole of the festive period — and there’s even an ice maker for when the weather warms up.

Samsung BRB260134WW Integrated 70/30 Frost Free Fridge Freezer with Fixed Door Fixing Kit – £729 , £599 – View deal

, Hisense RS694N4BC1 American Fridge Freezer – Stainless Steel – A+ Rated – £999 , £749 – View deal

, Bosch Serie 4 WAN28150GB 8Kg Washing Machine with 1400 rpm – White – £429 , £339 – View deal

, Bosch Serie 4 SMV46GX01G Fully Integrated Standard Dishwasher – £479 , £379 – View deal

, Samsung ecobubble™ WW80J5555MW 8Kg Washing Machine with 1400 rpm – White – A+++ Rated – £379 , £349 – View deal

, Hoover Dynamic Next DXOA410C3 10Kg Washing Machine with 1400 rpm – White – A+++ Rated – £299 , £269 – View deal

, Bosch Serie 4 WAN28150GB 8Kg Washing Machine with 1400 rpm – White – A+++ Rated – £429 , £339 – View deal

, Beko WIR725451 Integrated 7Kg Washing Machine with 1200 rpm – A+++ Rated – £289 , £269 – View deal

, De’Longhi Argento KBX3016.C Kettle – Chrome – £75 , £35 – View deal

, De’Longhi Argento CT04.C 4 Slice Toaster – Chrome – £75 , £35 – View deal

This page will be updated when new deals become available…

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content