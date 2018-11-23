Today’s best Apple Black Friday 2018 deals UK – iPhone X, iPad Pro, Apple Watch and more

On the hunt for Apple Black Friday deals? Well, you’ve come to the right place.

Apple isn’t known for offering huge Black Friday discounts but other retails are service up deals on a variety of Apple products, including iPads of all types and sizes, the iPhone X, MacBook laptops, desktop Apple iMacs and the Apple Watch…

Here’s what you’ll find floating around the internet today…

Apple iPhone X

Finding a Black Friday deal on an Apple iPhone X will be top of the agenda for many consumers this year.

Argos has a deal on the Space Grey model, SIM free with 64 GB of storage.

iPad

If Apple don’t offer big discounts, where can you find a Black Friday iPad deal? In quite a few places, actually, including Argos, John Lewis and Curry’s.

Argos is offering a Black Friday discount on a 6th Gen 9.7 inch Space Grey iPad with 32Gb of storage, for example. It’s got an A10 Fusion chip, which apparently means it’s got “all the power and capability you’d expect from a computer”.

iPad Pro

iPad not cut it for? Fancy upping the ante with a Black Friday deal on an iPad pro? Step right this way.

John Lewis is offering a reduction on the 2017 Apple iPad Pro 10.5″ model, which is a step up from the traditional iPad. It’s said to have “far more power than most PC laptops” and they claim it’s much easier to use.

iPad Mini

Want to downsize? Keep your eyes peeled for iPad Mini Black Friday deals.

John Lewis is offering a discount on the iPad mini 4 Space Grey model with 128GB of storage. That should mean there’s plenty of space for all your pictures, apps and downloads.

MacBooks

Once you go Mac will you ever go back? That’s not a question we can answer but if you want to snaffle a Black Friday MacBook deal you can find out for yourself.

John Lewis has a deal on a 2017 Apple MacBook Air 13.3″ model, with 8GB of RAM. The Air is the thinnest and lightest of the MacBooks but it’s also rather durable.

Apple Watch

Watches do more than tell time these days so it’s little wonder people will be searching for Apple Watch Black Friday deals.

John Lewis has quite a few offers on Apple Watches, including a Series 3 model with a 38mm Space Grey Aluminium Case and black Sport Band.

iMacs

Want to trade the laptop for the desktop? Then you might have your eyes peeled for iMac Black Friday deals.

John Lewis has a Black Friday deal on the 2017 Apple iMac 27″ model with Retina 5K Display (very fancy). It’s a super thin desktop computer, which apparently “looks as well as it performs”.

