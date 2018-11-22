New Apple Black Friday 2018 deals UK – iPhone X, iPad Pro, Apple Watch and more

Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018 are fast approaching and there are likely to be some fantastic discounts in the UK on a range of Apple products, including iPads of all types and sizes, the iPhone X, MacBook laptops, desktop Apple iMacs and the Apple Watch…

Advertisement

Last year, Apple themselves didn’t offering major discounts – instead they gave gift cards when you purchased direct from them, with up to £120 for a Mac, £80 for an iPad, £40 for an iPhone and £20 for an Apple Watch.

However, a range of retailers will have great deals on all of the above which we’ll be collating below as they come in…

Apple iPhone X

SIM Free iPhone X 64GB Mobile Phone – Space Grey – £799 – View deal

– Apple iPhone X, iOS 11, 5.8″, 4G LTE, SIM Free, 64GB, Space Grey – £899 , £799 – View deal

iPad

iPad 2018 6th Gen 9.7 Inch Wi-Fi 32GB- Space Grey – £319 , £299 – View deal

– , 2018 Apple iPad 9.7″, A10, iOS 11, Wi-Fi, 32GB, Space Grey – £319 , £299 – View deal

, APPLE 9.7″ iPad – 32 GB, Gold (2018) – £319 , £299 – View deal

, APPLE 9.7″ iPad – 32 GB, Space Grey (2018) – £319 , £299 – View deal

iPad Pro

2017 Apple iPad Pro 10.5″, A10X Fusion, iOS11, Wi-Fi, 64GB, Space Grey – £619 , £569 – View deal

– , 2017 Apple iPad Pro 10.5″, A10X Fusion, iOS11, Wi-Fi, 256GB, Space Grey – £769 , £709 – View deal

iPad Mini

Apple iPad mini 4, Apple A8, iOS, 7.9″, Wi-Fi, 128GB, Space Grey – £399 , £299 – View deal

MacBooks

2017 Apple MacBook Air 13.3″, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB PCIe-based SSD – £949 , £899 – View deal

– , Apple MacBook Pro 2017 13 Inch i5 8GB 128GB Silver – £1199 , £1169 – View deal

, Apple MacBook Air 2017 MQD32 13 Inch i5 8GB 128GB – £798 , £749 – View deal

, APPLE MacBook Air 13.3″ (2017) – £799 , £749 – View deal

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 3, GPS, 38mm Space Grey Aluminium Case with Sport Band, Black – £279 , £249 – View deal

– , Apple Watch Series 3, GPS, 42mm Space Grey Aluminium Case with Sport Band, White – £309 , £279 – View deal

, Apple Watch S1 38mm Space Grey / Black Sport Band – £249 – View deal

Apple Watch S3 GPS 42mm – Space Grey Aluminium / Black Band – £309 – View deal

iMacs

2017 Apple iMac 27″ Retina 5K Display, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 1TB Fusion, Radeon Pro 570, Silver – £1749 , £1649 – View deal

– , 2017 Apple iMac 21.5″ Retina 4K Display, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD, Radeon Pro 555, Silver – £1179 , £1149 – View deal

, APPLE iMac 21.5″ (2017) – £1049 , £949 – View deal

This page will be updated when new deals become available…

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content