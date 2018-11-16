Best Black Friday 2018 PlayStation 4 deals in the UK

Keen to get gaming on Sony’s latest console? Then you’re in luck – Black Friday is set to bring mega discounts on the PlayStation 4.

Famous for their technology deals, both Black Friday and Cyber Monday will see online retailers slashing prices and offering deals on the games console.

Here’s everything you need to know…

When is Black Friday 2018?

Black Friday 2018 will be on Friday 23rd November. Cyber Monday is on 26th November.

What were the best Black Friday PS4 deals last year?

Currys PC World had one of last year’s best bundles, packing the 500GB PS4 Slim with Gran Turismo Sport, Fallout 4, Fifa 18 and Knowledge is Power for just £200.

Which retailers are likely to be involved with PS4 deals?

Expect to see Amazon, Currys, PC World, Argos, GAME, John Lewis and many more joining the retail party.

The online retail giant Amazon is expected to release even more deals than previous years. Sign up to Amazon Prime today so you don’t miss out on the biggest sale yet.

You can get a 30 day Amazon Prime trial for free if you’re not already a member which offers you the best access to the deals on Black Friday.

Latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday PS4 deals

