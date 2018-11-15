Best Amazon Black Friday 2018 TV deals UK

Black Friday 2018 is fast approaching, with big deals expected on new TVs.

Advertisement

Amazon is just one of the companies expected to offer major discounts on the latest TV models and brands during Black Friday’s annual spending spree.

But what do you need to know if you’re looking to buy a new TV on Black Friday?

When is Black Friday 2018?

Black Friday 2018 will be on Friday 23rd November. Cyber Monday is on 26th November, but there are likely to be plenty of deals in the run-up to the big day.

Will Amazon take part in Black Friday 2018?

Yes. Amazon is one of the retailers that embrace Black Friday the most and are certain to be offering a number of discounts and lightning deals on and around Black Friday for UK shoppers.

How can I be sure to get the best TV deals from Amazon on Black Friday?

We’ll be updating this page with the best deals as we get them, but one way of ensuring you get the best deals with Amazon is to become an Amazon Prime member.

You can get a 30 day trial for free if you’re not already a member which offers you the best access to the deals on Black Friday.

What predictions do you have for deals and discounts from Amazon on Black Friday 2018?

Like previous years, Amazon is likely to be discounting across a range of their screens. Last year customers could save hundreds on the latest LG, Panasonic, Toshiba, Sony and Samsung screens

Latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday Amazon TV deals

This page will be updated when new deals become available…

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content