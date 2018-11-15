Best Currys PC World Black Friday 2018 deals UK

We’re weeks away from the retail discount day of the year, with Black Friday hitting the UK this year on Friday 23rd November 2018.

Once again, stores are promising to slash prices, but what deals are Currys PC World expected to offer? Here’s all you need to know.

Will Currys PC World take part in Black Friday 2018?

Yes. Currys PC World have taken part in Black Friday sales for the last few years and are set to join the discount battle in store and online once again.

How can I be sure to get the best deals from Currys PC World on Black Friday?

The tech giant has already put the wheels in motion ahead of the big day later this month, putting together a Black Friday ‘survival kit’ to help shoppers prepare.

In their Black Friday planner, Currys PC World advises its shoppers to get ready for the big day from 6am, and to keep checking websites every 20 minutes to see if any deals update.

They also advise the quietest time to shop online is 3am. 7am is reportedly their busiest period, with things dying down at around 3pm. According to the tech sellers, their website had an 500,000 visitors before 6am last year.

What are our predictions for deals and discounts from Currys PC World on Black Friday 2018?

Big ticket items including TVs, laptops and tablets are all expected to be reduced during Black Friday 2018.

Last year Currys PC World reduced the price of their Samsung 4K TVs by up to £700, knocked £200 off selected HP laptops, and tablets for as little as £29.99.

Consoles are also hot favourites to be bought on Black Friday, with the powerful Xbox One X and the PS4 Pro look set to be discounted along with the multi-purpose Nintendo Switch.

Household appliances are also up for grabs, with Currys PC World reportedly selling enough kettles to make over 25,000 cups of tea.

Currys PC World is offering free delivery on every product, or the ability to reserve online and collect in store.

They are also offering repair, support plans, set-up and installation thanks with their in-house tech team, Team Knowhow.

