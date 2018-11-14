Accessibility Links

  3. Best Black Friday 2018 games console deals

Best Black Friday 2018 games console deals

Where to nab that Nintendo Switch/ PS4 on 23 November

PS4 (Getty)

Eagerly awaiting a hefty price drop on that Nintendo Switch so you can win back your Mario Kart crown? You’ve come to the right place.

Black Friday 2018 is nearly upon us – this year falling on Friday 23rd November. Shops and websites across the country will be slashing prices on many major games consoles, on the day itself and across the weekend…

How can I be sure to get the games console deals on Black Friday?

We’ll be updating this page with the best deals from all the major online retailers as we get them, but one way of ensuring you get the best deals with Amazon, one of the best spots for Black Friday deals here in the UK, is to become an Amazon Prime member.

You can get a 30 day trial for free if you’re not already a member which offers you the best access to the deals on Black Friday.

What predictions do you have for deals and discounts on games consoles on Black Friday 2018?

Last year, Amazon was flogging a 500GB Xbox One S with Shadow of War and Star Wars Battlefront for £199.99, a reduction of £53.85, while you could nab a PS4 Pro Black with FIFA 18 bundle for £299. And we wager there’ll be even better markdowns this year…

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 31: Video game 'FIFA 18' developed by EA Canada and published by EA Sports is seen on the sceen of a Sony PlayStation game console PS4 Pro during the 'Paris Games Week' on October 31, 2017 in Paris, France. 'Paris Games Week' is an international trade fair for video games to be held from October 31 to November 5, 2017. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)

This page will be updated when new deals become available…

