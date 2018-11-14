Best Argos Black Friday UK deals of 2018

Black Friday 2018 is just around the corner, with many major retailers offering huge discounts on a whole range of goods.

With the big day falling on Friday 23rd November this year, and various deals likely to go live in the run-up, there’s not long to wait before prices start being slashed.

So what can we expect from UK giant Argos ahead of Black Friday 2018? Here’s everything you need to know…

Will Argos be taking part in Black Friday 2018?

Yes. Much like many of its competitors, Argos has started taking part in the annual Black Friday save-a-thon, offering substantial discounts on a range of items – from technology to toys to homeware, and beyond…

How can I get the best deals from Argos on Black Friday?

Be early. Last year, Argos launched its Black Friday sales three hours before the stroke of midnight on Black Friday, with the website recording the busiest hour in its history between 9pm and 10pm the Thursday before.

On Black Friday last year, the quietest time to shop (online) at Argos was Friday morning between 3am-4am. Set your alarms, lads.

What predictions do you have for deals and discounts from Argos on Black Friday?

The website picked up 78.5 million visits on Black Friday last year, with people coming in their droves to pick up a bargain.

The biggest sellers for Argos are without a doubt their tech deals, with games consoles, televisions, tablets and phones flying off the (virtual) shelves.

Argos Black Friday sales are also a popular place for parents to pick up kids toys ahead of Christmas, with the store previously doing three for two on toys.

Home appliances are another big seller for Argos, with the store selling enough kettles last year to make 81,000 cups of tea.

