What are the best AO.com Black Friday 2018 UK deals?

We’re mere weeks away from the Black Friday 2018 sales push, with the discount bonanza day taking place on Friday, 23rd November this year.

Across the country, high street stores will be slashing prices for shoppers to try and grab a bargain in the busy pre-Christmas weekend.

What will be on offer at AO.com? Here’s all you need to know.

Will AO.com take part in Black Friday 2018?

Yes. No longer relegated to the realms of the high street, AO.com is set to be offering huge reduction on its range of tech gear without you even have to leave the comfort of your own home.

You don’t even need to fret over delivery, with AO.com allowing customers to choose a time and say it suits them, with some items qualifying for free or next day delivery.

How can I be sure to get the best deals from AO.com on Black Friday?

AO.com is encouraging customers to sign up to their mailing list to see the first of their top deals on over 1000 electrical appliances.

For the even more tech-savvy among us, AO.com also offers to Whatsapp any new deals to customers immediately – simply add the number +49 1579 2458107 and send a message saying ‘Start’.

Taking a leaf out of John Lewis’s book, AO.com are promising to price match any competitor’s prices, even on Black Friday. Asking customers to have the product number and price to hand on the competitor’s website, all you need do is ring AO.com on 0330 324 9222 and they will refund the difference in price.

What are our predictions for deals and discounts from AO.com on Black Friday 2018?

The online retailer, which specialises in home electronics, will be one of the best places to grab a top of the range television, refrigerator or games consoles for a fraction of its usual price.

Last year, AO.com sold a Sony PS4 package, including Fifa 18, Destiny 2 and GT Sport, along with an extra controller, for only £249. Usually, the console on its own retails for around £250.

Other eye-watering discounts included a Vax Cordless vacuum cleaner for sale at £139, nearly half off its RRP of £269.

This year, it is predicted another range of household electrical appliances, such as Google homes, smart thermostats and coffee machines, will all be reduced in the sales.

If you’re wondering what you need or just need some advice on what to buy, AO.com have compiled a list of buying guides to help you out – well worth a browse before the busy day kicks off.

This page will be updated when new deals become available…