Amazon Prime Day 2018: Tuesday’s best gaming deals

Ready to finally shell out on that Xbox One, Nintendo Switch or PS4? Head this way for some enticing deals on computer games and consoles...

It’s that time of year again: Amazon Prime Day 2018 has begun and will run until midnight on Tuesday – meaning there’s a whole range of special deals and discounts available to Prime subscribers.

This year there are some big savings on the PS4 Pro, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, and RadioTimes.com will be updating this page with all the best offers.

Last year, Amazon knocked over £100 off of the latest version of the PS4 (which comes with three games), bringing it down to a very reasonable £349.99, while the Xbox One was available for £179.99 (down from £269).

Remember, in order to qualify for Prime Day deals and discounts you must be an Amazon Prime member. The good news is you can get a 30 day free trial of Amazon Prime here, meaning you can enjoy all the deals without paying for a full membership.

The main deals kicked off at midday on Monday 16th and will run until midnight on Tuesday 17th. Check out the best Amazon Prime 2018 deals available so far here.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2018 gaming deals – UPDATED

Amazon games console deals

Sony VR starter Pack + Move controllers – was £314.97 NOW £229.99 (Save £84.98)

Sony PlayStation pro Black 1TB – was £349.99 NOW £299.99 (save £50)

Xbox One S 1TB Console Minecraft + Stand + FH3 + Sea of Thieves + MC Controller – was £389.99 NOW £199.99 (save £190)

Far Cry 5 Limited Edition (Exclusive to Amazon.co.uk) (PS4) – was £55 NOW £36 (save £19)

Oculus Rift and Touch Controllers Bundle – was £400 NOW £349 (save £51)

Nintendo Switch Neon with Super Mario Odyssey + Pro Controller – was £377.99 NOW £329.99 (save £48)

Nintendo Switch Neon with Mario Tennis Aces + Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controller Pair – Neon Red/Neon Blue – was £383.98 NOW £339.99 (save £43.99)

More Amazon gaming deals

50% discount on 15 month PlayStation Plus Membership

£10 credit for FREE with 3 month Xbox Live Gold Membership

3 months game pass FREE with 6 months Xbox Game Pass

20% off FIFA Ultimate Team Points