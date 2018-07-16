Amazon Prime Day 2018: the BEST headphone deals on offer

From Sennheiser to Bose and Sony check out the best headphone discounts and special offers available for Amazon Prime subscribers in the UK right now

Looking for a great deal on in-ear headphones or lughole-enveloping cans? Good news: on Monday 16th July, online retailers Amazon will be turning their special offers and discounts to 11 for Amazon Prime Day 2018.

Amazon has already offered a preview of deals available, with prices on Sennheiser, Bose and Sony headphones to be cut up to 30%. RadioTimes.com will be updating this page with the best offers as they come in.

Just a reminder, in order to qualify for Prime Day deals and discounts you must be an Amazon Prime member. The good news is you can get a 30 day free trial of Amazon Prime here, meaning you can enjoy all the deals without paying for a full membership.

The main deals will not kick in until Monday 16th July, although some deals have been released early. Check out the best Amazon Prime 2018 deals available so far here.

Bookmark this page to check back on new deals as they’re revealed.

Amazon Prime Day 2018 best headphone deals – new offers leaked

Amazon has confirmed that Bose, Sennheiser and Sony Headphone will be available up to 30% cheaper from Monday 16th July. Start searching for the brand you’re in the market for, bookmark the page and check regularly for new details.

Amazon Prime Day 2018: top tips to getting the best deal

Start searching early

If you’re clear that you want a new set of headphones, start researching the brands on offer and think about what you’re willing to pay. Big brands command high prices and excellent sound quality, so do you aim a little higher knowing that there may be a discount available?

Watch a deal

Bookmark pages and products and watch how the price moves. Don’t be pushed into acting before you’re sure you want to buy: there is obviously a time limit to many of these offers, but if it’s something you’re still unsure about, maybe it’s best to let an offer go. Also look closely at the ‘original’ price quoted – is it realistic?

Many of the early deals will focus on Amazon products including Echo speakers and Alexa-enabled devices. But as Amazon Prime Day continues, the net will widen. Keep an eye on the latest updates.

Sign up for a free Prime trial

If you don’t have Amazon Prime, you can’t get access to any of the deals. Amazon is offering a 30-day free trial, meaning you can get access to any of the deals without committing to a full membership. Find out more here.