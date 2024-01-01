  1. Home
  2. #StaySafeGetWatching

It’s never been more important to find comfort and escapism from the doom and gloom of the news – and spend some quality time with the TV.

That’s why we here at RadioTimes.com have launched our #StayHomeGetWatching campaign, bringing the nation together around telly by bringing you closer to the stars.

Here you’ll find details of our exclusive watchalong events, live Q&As with the biggest screen stars and recommendations for what to watch from famous faces… plus lots more.

So even though you can’t go out, we’ll make sure you’re in good company right here…

 

Lockdown Binges

Our writers recommend shows they're watching to pass the time...
The Vicar of Dibley

Why you should watch The Vicar of Dibley

Lockdown Binge #11: Search Party

David Craig
David Suchet as Hercule Poirot standing next to a man in a white linen suit looking into camera

Lockdown Binge #10: Agatha Christie’s Poirot

Screenshot 2020-05-22 at 09.09.44
Last Kingdom - Q&A
Watch now

Celebrity TV and film recommendations

Luke, Pascha, Kiell Smith-Bynoe and Ailsa all stood next to each other, smiling.

Who won the Great British Sewing Bee? Season 10 winner revealed

Angry Nick confronts Rowan in Coronation Street

Coronation Street’s Nick makes game-changing confession after shock outburst

In a stylised shot to promote a domestic abuse storyline on Emmerdale, Belle sits with a purple top on while Tom stands behind her menacingly. She has her hands clasped in front of her and a concerned look on her face. Tom is in black, with one arm in front, his hand clenched in a fist next to Belle. He has a stern look on his face. They are in front of a dark green background.

Emmerdale’s Belle King escapes Tom’s torment in chilling scenes

Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool in Deadpool & Wolverine. He's wearing his red hero suit and is holding a hammer while lounging in the backseat of a car. A green badge in the bottom right corner reads:

Exclusive Deadpool & Wolverine director relives moment he pitched awkward Marvel jokes to Kevin Feige

The Long Game characters gathered on a golf course

Is The Long Game based on a true story? Golf film explained

Key art of Zenless Zone Zero showing multiple characters inside of and on top of a white car

Zenless Zone Zero codes: Full list and how to redeem

Screenshot 2020-04-20 at 19.06.15
Call the Midwife

Live Q&As with our Drama Editor

Watch now

Torchwood – Live Q&As with our Sci-Fi and Fantasy Editor

Arthur (Bradley James) and his knights
Merlin

Live Q&A with show creators and our Sci-Fi & Fantasy editor

Watch now

Get Quizzing!

Got some extra time on your hands? Try some of our excellent pub quiz rounds designed to get every Zoom party started!
Group of young people, sitting in a pub all together, watching a sports game and celebrating score.

300+ general knowledge questions and answers for your next quiz

England Australia Ben Stokes

20 cricket questions for your home pub quiz

SOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 17: Brooks Koepka of the United States putts on the 18th green during the final round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 17, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

20 golf questions for your home pub quiz

Andy Murray at Wimbledon, Getty, SL

20 tennis questions for your home pub quiz

20 boxing questions for your home pub quiz

55 TV questions and answers for your next quiz (updated)

Erling Haaland in a Man City kit with a hand on his head

65 sport questions and answers for your home pub quiz

Robbie Williams.

50 music questions and answers for your pub quiz

Daniel Craig stars as James Bond in Skyfall.

30 James Bond questions for your home pub quiz

Football

30 football questions and answers for your virtual home pub quiz

Gangs of London Q&A