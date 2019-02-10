Six Nations 2019: how to watch England v France live on TV and online

England began the 2019 Six Nations in impressive style, beating Grand Slam champions Ireland 32-20.

It’s just the second time England have won against Ireland in Dublin during the Six Nations, having only previously defeated them at home in 2003.

Worryingly for their rivals, coach Eddie Jones claimed the England team were “nowhere near their best” during the tense match, despite the history result.

Their next match sees England back on their home territory of Twickenham as they prepare to face off against France.

What time is England v France on TV?

England v France airs on Sunday 10th February with kick-off at 3pm on ITV. ITV games are also available to stream online through the ITV Hub.

Where is England v France taking place?

England are back on their home turf for their second game of the Six Nations, with the match taking place at Twickenham Stadium, South West London.

What happened last time England played France?

While England has won 57 of the 104 rugby test matches against France since their first match in 1906, their last match wasn’t quite so successful, with France claiming a tight 22-16 victory over England during the 2018 Championship.

What other Six Nations matches are live on TV this weekend?

It’s a full-on weekend for sport, with the full Six Nations 2019 schedule available here.

Scotland v Ireland, Saturday 9th February, 2.15pm (Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh) – live on BBC1

Italy v Wales, Saturday 9th February, 4.45pm (Stadio Olimpico, Rome) – live on ITV