Six Nations 2019: how to watch Scotland v Ireland live on TV and online

Everything you need to know about the 2019 Six Nations clash live on the BBC, Saturday 9th February

Wales' Alun Wyn Jones, France's Guilhem Guirado, England's Dylan Hartley, Ireland's Rory Best, Scotland's John Barclay and Italy's Sergio Parisse pose with the trophy during the 6 Nations Launch event in west London (Getty, JG)

Scotland are paired against last year’s Grand Slam winners for the second round of the Six Nations.

Scotland’s opening victory against Italy was expected, but this is a clear step up, even after Ireland were defeated by England at home on the opening weekend.

Find out more about the match including live Six Nations TV coverage below.

What time is Scotland v Ireland live on TV?

The match is due to start at 2.15pm on Saturday 9th February.

Scotland are playing at home at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh.

How can I watch the Six Nations match live on TV and online?

Coverage begins on BBC1 and BBC1 Scotland at 1.45pm. The game will also be available to stream online via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.

Presented by Gabby Logan, analysis will be provided by Andy Nicol, John Barclay and Jeremy Guscott.

What other Six Nations matches are live on TV this weekend?

Check out all the 2nd round Six Nations matches below, and click here for the full Six Nations 2019 schedule.

Scotland v Ireland, Saturday 9th February, 2.15pm (Edinburgh) – live on BBC

Italy v Wales, Saturday 9th February, 4.45pm (Rome) – live on ITV

England v France, Sunday 10th February, 3.00pm (Twickenham) – live on ITV

