Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Six Nations 2019: how to watch Italy v Wales live on TV and online

Six Nations 2019: how to watch Italy v Wales live on TV and online

Everything you need to know about the second round fixture

CARDIFF, WALES - MARCH 11: George North of Wales breaks through to score his first try during the NatWest Six Nations match between Wales and Italy at the Principality Stadium on March 11, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Warren Gatland kicked off his final Six Nations tournament as Wales coach with a rather tense victory over France at the beginning of February.

Advertisement

Trailing 16-0 at half-time, Wales recovered to win 24-19, but they’ll be hoping things will be a little more straightforward this week when they meet Italy in Rome.

Last year, Wales won this fixture by a breezy 24 points, and they’ll be looking to repeat this in order to secure a coveted bonus point.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the match, including kick-off time, TV channel and how to watch online.

Sport on TV 2019 calendar 

More sport on TV

CARDIFF, WALES - JANUARY 01: Christian Eriksen of Spurs in action during the Premier League match between Cardiff City and Tottenham Hotspur at Cardiff City Stadium on January 1, 2019 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

What time is Italy v Wales on TV?

Italy v Wales kicks off on Saturday 9th February at 4.45pm, live on ITV. ITV games are also available to stream online through the ITV Hub.

Where is Italy v Wales taking place?

The match will take place at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

What happened last time Italy played Wales?

Wales won 38-14.

What other Six Nations matches are live on TV this weekend?

Check out all the 2nd round Six Nations matches below, and click here for the full Six Nations 2019 schedule.

Scotland v Ireland Saturday 9th February, 2.15pm (Edinburgh) – live on BBC

England v France, Sunday 10th February, 3pm (London) – live on ITV

Tags

All about Six Nations Rugby

CARDIFF, WALES - MARCH 11: George North of Wales breaks through to score his first try during the NatWest Six Nations match between Wales and Italy at the Principality Stadium on March 11, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Lord Sugar announces air date for The Apprentice

imagenotavailable1

The first scene from Downton Abbey series six is a Dowager Countess and Isobel Crawley head-to-head