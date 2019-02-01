Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Six Nations 2019 Scotland v Italy: How to watch and live stream

Six Nations 2019 Scotland v Italy: How to watch and live stream

Everything you need to know about the 2019 Six Nations clash live on the BBC, Saturday 2nd February

Six Nations 2019: Scotland v Italy

Scotland v Italy is far from the Six Nations wooden spoon decider it once might have been.

Advertisement

With Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell, a strong Scottish side are expected to kick-start the tournament in style and see off any resistance from the Azzurri.

Not only have Italy have only won eight times in the 29 matches they have faced Scotland, but the Scots are playing off the back of some promising performances in the autumn internationals.

Find out more about the match including live Six Nations TV coverage below.

Sport on TV 2019 calendar 

More sport on TV 

CARDIFF, WALES - JANUARY 01: Christian Eriksen of Spurs in action during the Premier League match between Cardiff City and Tottenham Hotspur at Cardiff City Stadium on January 1, 2019 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

What time is Italy v Scotland live on TV?

The clash is set to kick off at 2.15pm on Saturday 2nd February.

Scotland are playing at home at the Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh.

How can I watch the Six Nations match live on TV and online?

Coverage begins on BBC1 and BBC1 Scotland at 1.45pm. The game will also be available to stream online via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.

Presented by Gabby Logan, analysis will be provided by Andy Nicol, John Barclay and Jeremy Guscott.

What other Six Nations matches are live on TV this weekend?

Check out all the 1st round Six Nations matches below, and click here for the full Six Nations 2019 schedule.

France v Wales Friday 1st February, 8.00pm (Paris) – live on BBC

Scotland v Italy Saturday 2nd February, 2.15pm (Edinburgh) – live on BBC

Advertisement

Ireland v England, Saturday 2nd February, 4.45pm (Dublin) – live on ITV

Tags

All about Six Nations

Six Nations 2019: Scotland v Italy
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 17: Anthony Watson of England fumbles the ball while later leads to Ireland scoring a try during NatWest Six Nations match between England and Ireland at Twickenham Stadium on March 17, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Six Nations 2019: how to watch Ireland v England live on TV and online

Six Nations 2019: France v Wales

Six Nations How to watch France v Wales live on TV and online

TOPSHOT - Ireland's centre Bundee Aki (L) and England's wing Elliot Daly (R) battle over the ball during the Six Nations international rugby union match between England and Ireland at the Twickenham, west London, on March 17, 2018. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) (GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)

How to watch and live stream the Six Nations 2019 on TV and online

(Getty)

The year ahead Sport on TV in 2019