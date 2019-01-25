When is Arsenal v Manchester United’s FA Cup match on TV? What channel is it on and what time is kick off?

The FA Cup presents a rare chance to see two Premier League rivals in action subscription free this week, as Arsenal welcome Manchester United to the Emirates in north London for this fourth-round tie on BBC1.

Advertisement

The two teams are equal on points in the Premier League table, with only goal difference edging the fifth-placed Gunners above United in sixth. And while United have been resurgent under new interim manager, and club legend, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following the acrimonious departure of Jose Mourinho, Arsenal have a good record this season at home against the big sides, with Unai Emery’s men having notched up recent wins against Chelsea and Tottenham as well as a creditable draw against league leaders Liverpool.

The last meeting between Arsenal and United, at Old Trafford, resulted in a 2-2 draw, but the Gunners were beaten 3-1 at home in December. Meanwhile, both sides have FA Cup experience of the highest order, with United’s 12 trophy wins second only to the the Gunners’ record 13 titles.

All in all, it’s a tough one to call, and while their rivalry may not have quite the intensity it did back in the day under Alex Ferguson and Arsène Wenger, the added frisson of knock-out football ensures this is a tasty prospect for fans and neutrals alike.

What time is the Arsenal v Manchester United FA Cup match on TV?

The fourth-round tie between Arsenal and Manchester United kicks off at 7:55pm on Friday 25th January 2019.

What channel is Arsenal v Manchester United

You can watch the game live on BBC1, where coverage starts at 7:30pm, and across the BBC Sport website and app.

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium in north London.

What are the latest odds?

At the time of writing, the latest odds from betfair were:

Arsenal win: 31/20

Manchester United win: 7/4

Draw: 5/2

Check the latest odds at Betfair.com.

Advertisement

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content