How to watch and live stream the Boat Race 2019

An annual source of friendly (or not so friendly) rivalry, the Boat Races (now officially titled The Cancer Research UK Boat Race) between Oxford and Cambridge universities’ elite rowers are always a source of excitement, for live spectators and viewers at home alike.

Here’s everything you ned to know about how to watch the competition.

This page will be updated closer to the event, so check back in.

When is the Boat Race 2019?

The Boat races between Oxford and Cambridge university teams will take place this year on Sunday 7th April 2019. The Women’s Boat Race stars at 2.15pm, while the Men’s Boat Race takes place at 3.15pm. Both are likely to last 20 minutes.

How can I watch and live stream the Boat Race 2019?

As in the past, the entire event will be broadcast live by BBC1, with commentary by Andrew Cotter, who has been covering the event for the broadcaster since 2010. Those wishing to live stream the event in the UK should head to the BBC Sport website and the BBC iPlayer.

What colours are Oxford and Cambridge in the Boat Race?

Oxford will be wearing dark blue, while Cambridge rowers will be wearing light blue.

Who won the Boat Race last year?

In 2018, Cambridge crew won the Men’s Race by three lengths, with a winning time of 17:51 minutes. Cambridge Women’s crew also beat out their Oxford counterparts by an impressive seven lengths, and with a final time of 19:06.

How many times have Oxford and Cambridge won the Boat Race?

Oxford University Boat Club have won the coveted title 80 times, while their Cambridge counterparts have edged in front with a total of 83 wins.

Meanwhile the Oxford University Women’s Boat Club has won just 30 times, in contrast to Cambridge’s 43 wins, since the Women’s race was first introduced back in 1972.

Where does the Boat Race take place?

The event, which first took place back in 1829, takes place between Putney and Mortlake on the River Thames, London, and is timed so that the race coincides with the fastest possible current.