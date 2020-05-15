20 Science questions for your home pub quiz to put your friends to the test

Science can be hard enough at the best of times, let alone during a busy pub quiz – perhaps a virtual quiz session will take the pressure off? Next time you’re on House Party, Google Hangouts, Zoom or Messenger see which of your friends have Big Bang Theory brains by providing a few scientific conundrums.

is here with a question round devoted to science that Rick and Morty themselves would approve of – read on for 20 mind-bending questions! Answers below – no cheating…

Science quiz questions

Humans and chimpanzees share roughly how much DNA? What is the most abundant gas in the Earth’s atmosphere? Roughly how long does it take for the sun’s light to reach Earth – 8 minutes, 8 hours or 8 days? Which famous British physicist wrote A Brief History of Time? At what temperature are Celsius and Fahrenheit equal? What modern-day country was Marie Curie born in? What is the biggest planet in our solar system? What name is given for the number of protons found in the nucleus of an atom? How many vertebrae does the average human possess? What was the name of the first man-made satellite launched by the Soviet Union in 1957? Which oath of ethics taken by doctors is named after an Ancient Greek physician? What is a material that will not carry an electrical charge called? Which Apollo moon mission was the first to carry a lunar rover? How many teeth does an adult human have? What is the study of mushrooms called? On the periodic table, what symbol stands for silver? Which two planets lack moons? How many hearts do octopuses have? In electronics, what does DC stand for? What was the name of the first supersonic passenger airliner?

Science quiz answers

