65 sport questions and answers for your home pub quiz

We’re so excited that sport is getting back up and running. Of course it will be a while before we can stand on the terraces or queue outside Wimbledon, but we’ve missed watching people run around chasing balls more than we care to admit!

Advertisement

In the mean time, RadioTimes.com has been spending most of our time quizzing (hasn’t everyone?!). And of course we came up with a bumper round of sports questions to keep ourselves entertained.

Now it’s your turn to give them a go: from football to Formula 1, rowing to rugby union, we’ve got a little bit of something for everyone – but who will emerge victorious as your sports pub quiz champion?

Once you’ve finished, why not try our TV pub quiz, film pub quiz, or music quiz? Plus there’s many, many more questions available as part of our bumper general knowledge pub quiz.

On your marks, get set, go!

Sport Quiz Questions

How many points did Liverpool record in the 2019/20 Premier League season before football was postponed? Name the only football team to sack Sir Alex Ferguson as a manager. How many times has Rafael Nadal won the French Open? Which team has won more trophies since the first Ryder Cup golf tournament in 1927 – USA or Great Britain/Europe? Which international team currently sits top of the FIFA Men’s World Rankings? (April 2020) In which year did American Football star Tom Brady win his first Super Bowl with the New England Patriots? Who is the only player to have scored in the Premier League, Championship, League 1, League 2, Conference, FA Cup, League Cup, Football League Trophy, FA Trophy, Champions League, Europa League, Scottish Premier League, Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup? Who is the last non-British, non-German Formula 1 driver to win the World Driver’s title? Eoin Morgan set the record for number of sixes in a one-day international cricket match against Afghanistan at the 2019 Cricket World Cup. How many sixes did he hit? Which WWE superstar did Tyson Fury wrestle in 2019? Who is the top scorer for the England Women’s national football team? In which sport would competitors use a piece of equipment known as a foil? Frankie Dettori won seven races out of seven races at which UK horse racing course in 1995? In which sport do teams compete to win the Stanley Cup? What is Usain Bolt’s blistering 100m world record time? Which famous football manager once said: “I wouldn’t say I was the best manager in the business. But I was in the top one”? Did Team GB win more medals in total at London 2012 or Rio 2016? The first FIFA World Cup was held in which year? (Bonus point for the host nation) England won the 2003 Rugby World Cup thanks to an iconic drop goal from Jonny Wilkinson. How many points did England score in the match? How many MMA fights has UFC star Conor McGregor lost during his career? In American Football, how many points do you score for a touchdown? Which country are the current Netball World Cup Champions? The Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox play which sport? In which year did England manager Gareth Southgate hit the headlines for missing an important penalty against the Germans? Which two Formula 1 drivers have both won the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award twice? Which sports presenter is credited with devising Mo Farah’s celebratory ‘Mobot’ dance? How many Olympic gold medals did rower Steve Redgrave win? True or false: Ultimate Frisbee (also known as ‘Ultimate’) is an international sport What colour medal did diver Tom Daley win at London 2012? Who is the current captain of the England Women’s Football team? Which cricket club plays at The Oval? Modern pentathlon involves running, shooting and horse riding. Which other two sports are featured? Usain Bolt is still the fastest man in the world, running 100m in 9.58 seconds. In which year did he set that record? Jessica Ennis-Hill competed for Great Britain in which sport? Which country’s rugby team is called The Springboks? Who is the Premier League’s all-time top scorer? In which outdoor sport would you need a stick, a puck and a mouthguard? The Fosbury Flop is a technique used in which sport? Who won more caps for England: Wayne Rooney or David Beckham? True or false: Skateboarding was due to make its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020 Coco Gauff made headlines at Wimbledon last year when she beat Venus Williams. How old was Gauff? Which English Football League team was given the nickname The Gas? What is Muhammad Ali’s real name? What is the biggest capacity cricket ground in England? Complete the name of the current NBA champions: Toronto _____. Did Cristiano Ronaldo score more goals or play more games for Real Madrid in all competitions? Which course is The Masters golf tournament held? Name the three players to win the 2018/19 Premier League Golden Boot. In rugby union, who is England Men’s all-time top try scorer? How many balls are in total are there on the table at the start of a game of snooker? At which Olympics did Kelly Holmes win two gold medals? In which sport is 180 deemed a perfect score? Which of these is not a real sport: a) footgolf b) hand rounders c) chess boxing In which sport do competitors refer to ‘catching a crab’? Which sport, played on ice, did the nation suddenly become obsessed with when the GB women’s team won gold at the 2002 Winter Olympics? Which sport involves tucks and pikes? Who has won more grand slam tennis titles: Serena Williams or Roger Federer? Jade Jones took home gold for Team GB in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics. Which sport does she compete in? Which England footballer was famously never given a yellow card? The Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks play which sport? In cricket, what is the The Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method? Which 2012 Olympic event recorded record crowd noises of 114 decibels? Before Andy Murray, who was the last British tennis player to win a men’s singles Grand Slam tournament? After retiring from professional cycling, what other sport did Bradley Wiggins briefly attempt to make a career in? Where is the next Olympic Games set to take place?

Tiebreaker (if needed!) What is the highest speed ever recorded by a Formula 1 car during a Grand Prix?

Love quizzing? Get the latest pub quiz questions delivered direct to your inbox... Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Edit your newsletter preferences Sign me up! Sign up to receive new quizzes plus television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Sport Quiz Answers

82 St Mirren 12 USA (26 – compared to Britain and Europe’s combined total of 14) Belgium 2002 Gary Hooper Kimi Raikkonen (2007) 17 Braun Strowman Kelly Smith Fencing Ascot Ice hockey (NHL) 9.58 seconds Brian Clough Rio 2016 (67 – compared to 65 at London 2012) 1930 (Uruguay) 20 Four 6 New Zealand Baseball 1996 – it was the semi finals of the European Championships Nigel Mansell and Damon Hill Clare Balding – she suggested it on sports panel show A League of Their Own 5 True! Bronze Steph Houghton Surrey County Cricket Club Fencing and swimming 2009 Heptathlon South Africa Alan Shearer Hockey High jump Wayne Rooney – he won 120, Becks won 115. True, alongside karate, surfing and sport climbing. 15 Bristol Rovers Cassius Clay Lord’s Raptors More goals Augusta National Golf Club Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Rory Underwood 22 Athens (2004) Darts b) hand rounders Rowing Curling Diving Serena Williams Taekwondo Gary Lineker Basketball A mathematical formulation designed to calculate the target score for the team batting second in a limited overs cricket match interrupted by weather or other circumstances

/calculating the score required to win in a rain affected game of cricket/ which team wins, should the game be affected by rain Irish boxer Katie Taylor’s victory over British contender Natasha Jonas in the semi-finals Fred Perry Rowing Tokyo

Advertisement

Tiebreaker: 231.523mph (Juan Pablo Montoya, 2005)